DRI initiates inquiry against Maruti Suzuki over incorrect HSN code

In a regulatory filing, Maruti Suzuki India said it has received a communication regarding the inquiry from the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI), Hyderabad Zonal Unit, on February 20, 2024

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Feb 21 2024 | 11:46 PM IST

Maruti Suzuki India on Wednesday said the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence has initiated an inquiry against it over incorrect HSN (Harmonized System of Nomenclature) code of an imported component.
In a regulatory filing, Maruti Suzuki India said it has received a communication regarding the inquiry from the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI), Hyderabad Zonal Unit, on February 20, 2024.
"As perI inquiry, the imported good 'Shaft Assy Propeller' is imported under incorrect HSN code as per explanatory notes of WCO (World Customs Organisation). Also, IGST (Integrated Goods and Services Tax) has been paid on few automobile parts at the rate of 18 per cent whereas the correct IGST is 28 per cent...," the company said.
The company will file a suitable reply toI, the filing said adding, that there is no major impact on financial, operation, or other activities due to this inquiry.

Topics : Maruti Suzuki India Auto parts Auto sector Auto industry

First Published: Feb 21 2024 | 11:46 PM IST

