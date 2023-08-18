Byju's has dismissed 100 employees in a new round of layoffs as part of a performance review. However, according to a media report, the edtech giant has actually terminated around 400 people.

The recent job cuts have been made across the post-sale department, according to those familiar with the matter. A spokesperson for Byju's confirmed the development.

“As part of a periodical performance review, 100 individuals, who did not meet expectations after a performance improvement plan, were let go following proper procedures,” said the Byju's spokesperson. “Please note, this measure is firmly rooted in performance-based considerations and is not in any way a cost-cutting endeavour.”

Byju's also stated that there are no additional layoffs in the post-sale division. “In fact, during the past two months, as part of our commitment to enhancing this division, Byju's has recruited 200 new professionals,” the spokesperson added.

Earlier this year, Byju's handed the pink slip to 900-1,000 employees in another round of layoffs, according to media reports. Sources within the company said the move was part of the “optimisation” strategy that the edtech giant had announced last year, which included sacking 2,500 workers. Last year, Byju's also laid off about 600 employees at its group companies, WhiteHat Jr and Toppr, stating it was a move to enhance cost efficiency.

These developments come at a time when Byju's has appointed veteran Infosys HR leader Richard Lobo as an exclusive advisor to help transform its human resources function. This strategic appointment emphasises Byju's intention to bolster its employee-centric culture. Lobo, who enjoyed a 23-year career at Infosys holding various leadership roles, joins Byju's after most recently serving as its EVP and Head of Human Resources.

His appointment coincides with a difficult period for Byju's, once heralded as the most valuable edtech company but now making headlines for the wrong reasons. These include sacking employees, an alleged harsh and "abusive" work culture, due diligence and corporate governance issues, failure to file financials, legal battles with lenders, difficulties in raising fresh capital, and a markdown in its valuation by investors.

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) recently scrutinised the financial disclosures of Byju's following a 22-month delay in the submission of its financial reports. The Ministry of Corporate Affairs has also initiated an inquiry against the company.

This examination may also call into question the role of the auditor, as Byju's has yet to file its results for 2021-22. Even the results for 2020-21 (FY21) were delayed. According to the latest available financial report, Byju's recorded losses of Rs 4,588 crore in FY21, 19 times more than the preceding year, while earning Rs 2,428 crore in revenue.

On July 22, Byju's auditor, Deloitte Haskins & Sells, resigned from its role, citing the company's delays in filing financial results. Following the auditor's resignation, representatives from the firm's top three investors — Prosus, Peak XV Partners, and the Chan Zuckerberg Initiative — also resigned. In the aftermath of these resignations, Byju's chief executive officer Byju Raveendran addressed shareholders and employees on the issue.