Emcure, Gennova settle legal dispute with US-based HDT Bio, sign agreement

Pune-based Emcure Pharma and its subsidiary Gennova Biopharmaceuticals have “amicably settled” legal disputes with US-based HDT Bio Corp by signing a new agreement to collaborate and develop mRNA vaccines, said the companies in a joint statement.

The litigation before courts in the United States and an arbitral tribunal in London has been settled and dismissed. An mRNA vaccine uses a copy of a molecule called messenger RNA to produce an immune response.

“The parties have entered into a long-term agreement to develop mRNA vaccines against a broad range of infectious diseases, in India and several other countries,” said the statement.

As part of the agreement, Gennova has got a licence to use HDT’s patented mRNA vaccine technology in multiple fields.

The two sides worked on developing mRNA Covid-19 vaccines until HDT Bio filed a $950 million lawsuit in May 2020, accusing Gennova Biopharma and its parent company Emcure of stealing trade secrets.

Emcure's subsidiary Gennova developed an mRNA Covid-19 vaccine that was approved by India’s drugs regulator for emergency use.

Satish Mehta, chief executive officer (CEO) and managing director of Emcure Pharma, said that a misunderstanding between his company and HDT is resolved and the two sides have widened the scope for technical collaboration.

“mRNA platform will be the launching pad for our foray into vaccines for tuberculosis, rabies, dengue, and other infectious diseases, and our collaboration with HDT will be mutually beneficial,” he said in the statement.

HDT CEO Steve Reed said his company’s proprietary technology, combined with Emcure and Gennova's innovation, manufacturing and distribution network, will result in “life-saving vaccines”.

“We are committed to a successful relationship with Emcure and Gennova,” he said.