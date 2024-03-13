Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Sanofi India, Emcure Pharma announce exclusive distribution partnership

Collaboration aligns with Sanofi's growth strategy in India, named 'India for India', aims to accelerate growth across its pharmaceuticals, specialty care, consumer healthcare, and vaccines business

Deals, mergers,

Anjali Singh Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 13 2024 | 6:44 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Sanofi India and Emcure Pharmaceuticals on Monday announced an exclusive distribution and promotion agreement for Sanofi’s cardiovascular products in India. Effective immediately, Emcure Pharmaceuticals will exclusively distribute and promote Sanofi India’s Cardiovascular brands including Cardace, Clexane, Targocid, Lasix, and Lasilactone.

Sanofi India will continue to manufacture and import these brands and retain its ownership, while Emcure will leverage its reach to expand access to these medications for patients across India. Sanofi India’s employees working on these brands will be offered the opportunity to join Emcure Pharmaceuticals.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Speaking on this, Rodolfo Hrosz, Managing Director, Sanofi India stated, “Sanofi India has many cardiovascular products which are leaders in their respective categories. With Emcure’s wide presence across India, our partnership will benefit both healthcare professionals (HCPs) and patients by creating the opportunity to maximise the reach of our cardiovascular products.”


Commenting on the same, Satish Mehta, Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director, Emcure Pharmaceuticals stated, “At Emcure Pharmaceuticals our competitive advantage lies in our established presence in all major therapeutic areas including cardiology. We’re delighted to have the opportunity to partner with Sanofi India. Towards this endeavour, Sanofi’s relevant team also has the opportunity to join us.”

This collaboration aligns with Sanofi's growth strategy in India, named 'India for India', which aims to accelerate growth across its pharmaceuticals, specialty care, consumer healthcare, and vaccines businesses.

Also Read

Emcure Pharmaceuticals refiles IPO papers to Sebi, trims issue size

What is 'zombie deer disease' and are humans at risk? What you need to know

Don't miss a beat: Heart ailments in young women on the rise, shows data

Strong profit growth keeps brokerages positive on Torrent Pharma

Sun Pharma and Zydus Lifesciences partner to market kidney drug Desidustat

SoftBank-backed Meesho to roll out ESOP buyback program worth Rs 200 cr

JG Chemicals makes weak market debut following IPO, shares decline 17%

Meesho initiates largest ESOP buyback programme totalling Rs 200 cr

Karnataka HC extends interim protection for Byju's CEO amid ousting threat

Tata's chip plants to serve all sectors, generate 72k jobs: Chandrasekaran

Topics : Sanofi India Emcure Indian pharma companies Cardiovascular disease Pharma sector

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 13 2024 | 6:42 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveCAA RulesLok Sabha Election 2024 LIVEUS Elections 2024Gold Price TodayManohar Lal KhattarIPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon