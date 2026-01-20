Tuesday, January 20, 2026 | 08:45 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Energy company AM Green to set up $25 billion AI hub in Greater Noida

AM Green signs pact with UP to invest $25 billion in a 1 GW AI hub in Greater Noida, powered by carbon-free energy, targeting hyperscalers and sovereign AI by 2030

BS Reporter New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 20 2026 | 8:43 PM IST

Energy company AM Green on Tuesday announced it has signed an agreement with the Uttar Pradesh government to invest $25 billion in setting up an artificial intelligence (AI) hub in Greater Noida. The project will be developed in phases, with the first capacity coming up in 2028 and the full 1 gigawatt capacity targeted to be set up by 2030. The infrastructure will be set up with 500,000 high-performance chipsets.
 
“As India’s demand for high-performance computing and AI workloads surges, this facility will meet the requirements of global hyperscalers, frontier labs, enterprises and sovereign AI initiatives at scale and in a speedy manner using carbon-free energy,” the company said in a statement.
 
The project will provide key inputs for customised models and applications across sectors including energy, healthcare, sovereign clouds, manufacturing, automotive, media and gaming. It will also enable chipset access to the wider Indian developer community to develop AI solution stacks.
 
The company said the project is being strategically located to utilise Uttar Pradesh’s industrial corridors and favourable data centre policy to provide connectivity to growing digital markets.
 
The agreement was signed in the presence of Indian government officials and the leadership team of AM Green at the World Economic Forum event in Davos. The project is expected to attract foreign direct investment (FDI) and foster a local ecosystem for hardware manufacturing, software development and cooling technologies.
 
“By combining 1 GW of compute capacity with our 24/7 green power solutions, we are not just building a data centre, we are creating a sustainable template for the future of global AI infrastructure with the support of Uttar Pradesh,” added Mahesh Kolli, group president, AM Group.
 
The company is promoted by the founders of Greenko Group, which aims to create a 50 gigawatt energy infrastructure platform in India across solar, wind, hydro and energy storage projects.
 
