Energy company AM Green to set up $25 billion AI hub in Greater Noida

“As India’s demand for high-performance computing and AI workloads surges, this facility will meet the requirements of global hyperscalers, frontier labs, enterprises and sovereign AI initiatives at scale and in a speedy manner using carbon-free energy,” the company said in a statement.

The project will provide key inputs for customised models and applications across sectors including energy, healthcare, sovereign clouds, manufacturing, automotive, media and gaming. It will also enable chipset access to the wider Indian developer community to develop AI solution stacks.

The company said the project is being strategically located to utilise Uttar Pradesh’s industrial corridors and favourable data centre policy to provide connectivity to growing digital markets.

The agreement was signed in the presence of Indian government officials and the leadership team of AM Green at the World Economic Forum event in Davos. The project is expected to attract foreign direct investment (FDI) and foster a local ecosystem for hardware manufacturing, software development and cooling technologies.

“By combining 1 GW of compute capacity with our 24/7 green power solutions, we are not just building a data centre, we are creating a sustainable template for the future of global AI infrastructure with the support of Uttar Pradesh,” added Mahesh Kolli, group president, AM Group.