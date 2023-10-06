close
Sensex (0.55%)
65995.63 + 364.06
Nifty (0.55%)
19653.50 + 107.75
Nifty Midcap (0.60%)
40284.70 + 238.70
Nifty Smallcap (0.49%)
5921.40 + 28.95
Nifty Bank (0.33%)
44360.60 + 147.25
Heatmap

Indian Energy Exchange to acquire 10% in Enviro Enablers India Pvt Ltd

EEIPL, through this deal will be able to augment the value offering of its Material Waste Platform (MWP)

FTIL sells remaining 11% stake to exit Indian Energy Exchange

BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 6 2023 | 6:32 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The Indian Energy Exchange (IEX) announced on Friday that it has formalised a share subscription agreement and shareholders' agreement with Enviro Enablers India Private Limited (EEIPL).

Under this agreement, IEX will acquire a 10 per cent stake in EEIPL through Compulsory Convertible Preference Shares (CCPS). This strategic move aligns with IEX's commitment to sustainability and decarbonisation, in accordance with India's net-zero commitments and to promote a circular economy, the company stated in a press release.

Through this deal, EEIPL will enhance the value offering of its Material Waste Platform (MWP), which brings together all stakeholders in the waste sector. MWP has the potential to significantly improve the scientific processing of waste across India and establish a circular economy for a wide range of waste materials.

Commenting on the collaboration, SN Goel, Chairman and Managing Director of IEX, said, "IEX is proud to associate with Enviro Enablers and to partner in this circular economy platform. This partnership reaffirms our steadfast commitment to sustainability and decarbonisation, aligning seamlessly with India's net-zero goals. The platform will catalyse solutions for compliant waste management, including segregation, processing, recycling, tracking, tracing, and valorisation of waste fractions, all while uplifting informal waste pickers."

Additionally, Govindaswamy Mahesh Babu of EEIPL stated, "Our collaboration with the Indian Energy Exchange is a crucial union that combines environmental stewardship with energy expertise. This strategic alliance paves the way for a transformative journey towards sustainability and circularity within India's energy landscape. Together, we are committed to aligning our initiatives with India's ambitious net-zero commitments, focusing specifically on creating a more eco-conscious, energy-efficient future."

He further noted, "This partnership emphasises our unwavering commitment to pioneering innovative solutions and fostering a green and environmentally responsible future."

Also Read

IEX plunges 15%, hits 52-week low amid market coupling worries

CPPIB sells 1.77% stake in Kotak Mahindra Bank; IEX shares slump 10%

Stocks to Watch: Vishnu Prakash, Hero Moto, Cipla, Escorts, Oil, IEX, M&M

HDFC Bank, Adani Ent, IEX among 6 stocks to cross 200-DMA in last 2 days

Suzlon Energy secures fourth wind energy project order in less than a month

Indian Festival 2023 sale will be much bigger than last year: Amazon VP

Saint-Gobain India investing Rs 3,400 cr in Tamil Nadu across different biz

Biocon, Juno Pharma ink pact for commercialisation of Liraglutide in Canada

Indian D2C market is projected to grow to $35 billion GMV: Redseer

JSW Energy makes short-term bets on India's power supply deficit


It is worth mentioning that IEX has taken several steps to fulfil its sustainability commitments and recently became India's first carbon-neutral power exchange. Through its wholly-owned subsidiary, the International Carbon Exchange, IEX aims to enable participants to buy and sell voluntary carbon credits at competitive prices via a transparent and reliable platform, with the ultimate goal of facilitating a 45 per cent reduction in global greenhouse gas emissions by 2030.
Topics : Indian Energy Exchange BS Web Reports Companies

First Published: Oct 6 2023 | 6:32 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayPAK vs NED LIVE SCORELatest News LiveAsian Games LIVE updatesRBI MPC Meet LiveGold-Silver PriceAsian Games 2023 October 06 ScheduleMeesho Festive Season SaleFlipkart Big Billion Days 2023

Companies News

FDA has accepted NDA for dermatological drug Deuruxolitinib: Sun PharmaRussia surpasses UAE as India's top naphtha supplier amid discounts

Sports News

ICC World Cup 2023: Gill down with dengue, likely to miss IND vs AUS matchAsian Games: India set up semifinal clash with Pakistan in men's Kabaddi

India News

Meesho Festive Season Sale starting today, offering up to 80 per cent offSikkim flash flood: Toll rises to 21, searches on for 118 missing people

Economy News

World Bank maintains India GDP growth at 6.3 % for FY24, cites investmentsManufacturing PMI at five-month low in Sept but remains strong: Survey
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon