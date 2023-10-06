Tata Power to hold 'Lok Adalat' on October 8 to settle 'power theft' cases

Tata Power Delhi Distribution Limited will hold a 'Lok Adalat' in association with the Delhi State Legal Services Authority on October 8, it said in a statement on Friday.

The Lok Adalat -- to be held from 10 am to 4 pm at the discom's Delhi office -- will offer on-spot-settlement in cases connected to electricity theft.

"Consumers who look forward to settling their power-theft cases can utilise this opportunity for an amicable and immediate settlement of unsolved cases," the statement said.

Litigants can register for the Lok Adalat by dialling 19124 or writing to eac.care@tatapower-ddl.com. The complainants have been asked to carry photo IDs and a copy of their "theft bill".

