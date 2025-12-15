Monday, December 15, 2025 | 08:32 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Companies / News / Engineering firm BHEL pays ₹110-cr final dividend for FY25 to govt

Engineering firm BHEL pays ₹110-cr final dividend for FY25 to govt

A cheque towards the final dividend on the equity (63.17 per cent) held by the Government of India, was presented to HD Kumaraswamy

Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd, BHEL

Directors on the board of BHEL and senior officials of the Ministry of Heavy Industries were also present | Image: X/@BHEL_India

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Dec 15 2025 | 8:30 PM IST

Listen to This Article

State-owned engineering firm Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd (BHEL) on Monday said it has paid a final dividend of ₹109.98 crore for 2024-25 to the Government of India.

A cheque towards the final dividend on the equity (63.17 per cent) held by the Government of India, was presented to HD Kumaraswamy, Union Minister of Heavy Industries and Steel by K Sadashiv Murthy, Chairman and Managing Director, BHEL, in the presence of Kamran Rizvi, Secretary (HI), a company statement said.

Directors on the board of BHEL and senior officials of the Ministry of Heavy Industries were also present on this occasion.

The total dividend paid to the company's shareholders for 2024-25 amounts to ₹174.10 crore.

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Bhel engineering firms Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited

First Published: Dec 15 2025 | 8:30 PM IST

