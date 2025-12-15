Monday, December 15, 2025 | 04:00 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Companies / News / Galaxy Health Insurance launches Galaxy Twin 360 with IPD and OPD cover

Galaxy Health Insurance launches Galaxy Twin 360 with IPD and OPD cover

Galaxy Health Insurance has launched Galaxy Twin 360 for young adults, combining inpatient cover with outpatient benefits and wellness services to improve renewals and long-term adoption

Galaxy Health Insurance

Galaxy Health Insurance

BS Reporter Chennai
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 15 2025 | 3:57 PM IST

Galaxy Health Insurance, India’s youngest standalone health insurer promoted by TVS family’s Venu Srinivasan and the family of insurance industry veteran V Jagannathan, on Monday announced the launch of Galaxy Twin 360, a first-of-its-kind engaging health insurance programme for young adults aged 18–45 years.
 
How does Galaxy Twin 360 combine IPD protection with OPD and wellness benefits?
 
The product comes with three plans: Core, Max and Ultra, which integrate comprehensive inpatient (IPD) protection, high-value outpatient (OPD) benefits and wellness services, addressing a key challenge in long-term health insurance adoption and retention.
 
Why do young adults lapse health insurance policies after the first year?
 
 
Urban Indians spend an average of Rs 15,000 to Rs 20,000 annually on OPD services such as doctor consultations, pharmacy, and diagnostics. At the same time, a significant number of young adults lapse their policies after the first year, largely because hospitalisation events are rare and premiums are perceived as money spent without tangible return. Galaxy Twin 360 addresses this behavioural gap by allowing policyholders to use OPD benefits equal to the premium paid, ensuring real value every year, regardless of hospitalisation. This approach is designed to boost policy renewal, long-term adoption, and overall healthcare engagement.

What does the insurer say is the key value proposition for everyday use?
 
G Srinivasan, managing director and chief executive officer, Galaxy Health Insurance, said, “Galaxy Twin 360 is built on a simple idea – health insurance should be useful every day, not only during hospitalisation. Young adults often discontinue health insurance because they do not see value when they do not make a claim. Galaxy Twin 360 changes that narrative. By combining IPD protection, OPD benefits, preventive wellness services and digital health tools, the plan ensures insurance is useful every day, making coverage relevant, practical, and financially efficient.”
 
How has Galaxy Health Insurance expanded its network and portfolio in its first year?
 
Within its first year of operations, Galaxy Health Insurance has built a network of more than 15,000 agents and insured over 3.47 lakh lives across India. Its product portfolio includes Galaxy Promise, a comprehensive family health plan, and Galaxy Marvel, a customisable plan. The company aims to deliver accessible, technology-driven and affordable healthcare solutions while contributing to the national vision of ‘Health Insurance for All by 2047’.
 
When did Galaxy Health Insurance launch its first product and receive a licence?
 
It was in November last year that TVS Motor chairman emeritus Srinivasan and Jagannathan, founder of Star Health and Allied Insurance, launched the first product of their newly formed Galaxy Health Insurance, marking a joint venture by the South India industry veterans. Galaxy Health Insurance Company, a standalone health insurer, received a regulatory licence in March 2024. Star Health and Allied Insurance is India’s largest standalone health insurer.
 
What does Galaxy Promise offer and what costs is it designed to address?
 
The company’s first product, called Galaxy Promise, has sum insured options ranging from Rs 3 lakh to Rs 1 crore. It has plans called Signature, Elite and Premier and enhanced optional covers for families seeking affordable health coverage. Health care costs are increasing by 10–15 per cent annually due to inflation, advanced treatments and growing demand for specialised care, and the plans address such expenses.

Topics : Company News Health Insurance Insurance companies Insurance Sector

First Published: Dec 15 2025 | 3:57 PM IST

