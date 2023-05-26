Engineers India secures business worth Rs 4,700 crore in FY23; up 185%

Speaking at a press conference to discuss the company’s annual performance, EIL Chairman and Managing Director Vartika Shukla said the overall order book status of the company as of March 31, 2023 stood at Rs 9,079 crore.

Leading engineering, procurement and consulting (EPC) company Engineers India (EIL) secured business worth Rs 4,700 crore in 2022-23, recording a 185 per cent jump over Rs 1,650 crore worth of business it got in the previous year.