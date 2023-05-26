close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

FMCG firm Adani Wilmar enters whole wheat category with Fortune brand

According to Viswambharan, there is a pressing need for genuine and unadulterated whole wheat options in the market

Press Trust of India Mumbai
Adani Wilmar plans to buy local food brands with funds from upcoming IPO

1 min read Last Updated : May 26 2023 | 8:36 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Food FMCG company Adani Wilmar on Friday said it has entered into the whole wheat category with its brand Fortune.

With this pure whole wheat variants of Sharbati, Poorna 1544, Lokwan and MP Grade 1 will be available in Delhi, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Rajasthan under Fortune brand, Adani Wilmar said in a regulatory filing.

Adani Wilmar will be the only national player in this highly fragmented and commoditised category to provide an access to the purest wheat seed of the most premium wheat varieties in the country.

"Traditional wheat connoisseur households in the west and north of the country are very selective about their preferred wheat varieties which they get ground under their supervision in neighbourhood chakki stores. The range of Fortune Whole Wheat varieties will give them just what they are looking for and will stand out for their clearly superior quality and variety assurance," Adani Wilmar Associate Vice President - Marketing and Sales Vineeth Viswambharan said.

According to Viswambharan, there is a pressing need for genuine and unadulterated whole wheat options in the market.

"Our products will deliver a wholesome and unadulterated whole wheat experience to consumers across the country," he said.

Also Read

Adani Wilmar enters whole wheat market in India under its brand Fortune

Adani Wilmar reports 60% fall in net profit in Q4FY23, revenue up 7%

Adani Wilmar bucks weak trend in group companies; surges 5% post Q3 results

Wheat acreage surges 25% from last year; but weather remains a concern

Singapore's Wilmar quarterly profit falls 24% on Adani JV stake dilution

Finding discussions are on with banks, other sources: Vi CEO Moondra

Air India will move to better ticket pricing system in a few mths: MD & CEO

Voltas to build new air conditioner manufacturing unit in Tamil Nadu

Air India relaxes privilege leave norm for staff approaching retirement

NCC posts 21% fall in Q4 PAT to Rs 191 cr, operational revenue up 42.3%

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Adani Wilmar wheat FMCG

First Published: May 26 2023 | 8:36 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Finding discussions are on with banks, other sources: Vi CEO Moondra

Akshaya Moondra
4 min read

GE Power India consolidated loss narrows to Rs 129.70 cr in March quarter

Photo: Bloomberg
2 min read

Fintech firm IRIS Business Services clocks Rs 4.29 cr profit in FY23

Fintech
2 min read

Gateway Distriparks profit falls 19% to Rs 69 cr in Jan-March 2023

Logistics
3 min read

Air India will move to better ticket pricing system in a few mths: MD & CEO

Campbell Wilson, CEO, Air India
3 min read

Most Popular

Third round of layoffs: Meta's senior India executives get pink slips

Meta, Meta India, Manish Chopra quits
3 min read

Vi cuts net loss to Rs 6.4K crore; logs first post-merger revenue rise

vodafone, idea, VI
2 min read

Adani Wilmar enters whole wheat market in India under its brand Fortune

Adani Wilmar plans to buy local food brands with funds from upcoming IPO
2 min read

Sun Pharma Q4: Consolidated net profit at Rs 1,984 crore, revenue up 15%

Sun Pharma
2 min read

IRFC Q4 results: Profit falls 11% to Rs 1,328 crore, revenue up 5%

Q4 results: Early birds disappoint; combined net of 104 firms down 0.5%
2 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon