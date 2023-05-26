close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Moody's upgrades rating outlook on Tata Motors to positive from stable

Moody's Investors Service on Friday said it has upgraded its rating outlook on Tata Motors to positive from stable.

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Tata Motors, Tata

2 min read Last Updated : May 26 2023 | 8:36 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Moody's Investors Service on Friday said it has upgraded its rating outlook on Tata Motors to positive from stable.

Moody's has also affirmed the company's B1 corporate family rating (CFR) and its B1 senior unsecured ratings.

"The rating affirmation and outlook change to positive reflect our expectation that the substantial improvement in Tata Motor's credit profile over the past few quarters will sustain over the next 12-18 months," Moody's Senior Vice President Kaustubh Chaubal said in a statement.

Steadily growing volumes and profitability will support the company's earnings and free cash flow expansion, enabling debt reduction even as its capital expenditure stays elevated, he added.

Tata Motors is pursuing a net-zero automotive debt target by March 2025.

Moody's said it estimates that the auto major will reduce its gross debt by almost 40 per cent by March 2024 from March 2022 levels, having already reduced debt by a quarter at March-end 2023.

Also Read

Tata Motors Q3 preview: What to expect from auto major's quarterly results?

Tata Motors: Solid volumes, ASP may aid Q4 profit, margin expansion

CNG cars could account for 25% of industry by end of decade: Tata Motors MD

Tata launches Nexon EV MAX XM at Rs 16.49 lakh; to hit market by April 2023

Tata Motors domestic sales fall 4% in April, passenger vehicle sales up 13%

FMCG firm Adani Wilmar enters whole wheat category with Fortune brand

Finding discussions are on with banks, other sources: Vi CEO Moondra

Air India will move to better ticket pricing system in a few mths: MD & CEO

Voltas to build new air conditioner manufacturing unit in Tamil Nadu

Air India relaxes privilege leave norm for staff approaching retirement

Moody's said it expects a sustained improvement in the company's overall automotive operations.

While JLR accounted for a quarter of the company's global volumes for the year ended March 31 2023, its revenue and EBITDA contribution were around 70 per cent each, it stated.

As such, JLR's credit profile is a key driver of Tata Motor's consolidated metrics, it added.

"Meanwhile, demand prospects remain bright for Tata Motors India's operations. India's favourable demographics comprising its rising per capita and disposable incomes and growing working age population will lift demand for PVs, while for CVs, a cyclical recovery and the government's large push towards infrastructure investments will drive demand," Moody's said.

A slew of new models and variants across different price points and a persistent focus on branding and customer satisfaction will, in Moody's view, help the company's domestic CV and PV businesses achieve volume growth of 8 -10 per cent during fiscal 2024.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Moodys Tata Motors automobile manufacturer

First Published: May 26 2023 | 8:36 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Finding discussions are on with banks, other sources: Vi CEO Moondra

Akshaya Moondra
4 min read

GE Power India consolidated loss narrows to Rs 129.70 cr in March quarter

Photo: Bloomberg
2 min read

Fintech firm IRIS Business Services clocks Rs 4.29 cr profit in FY23

Fintech
2 min read

Gateway Distriparks profit falls 19% to Rs 69 cr in Jan-March 2023

Logistics
3 min read

Air India will move to better ticket pricing system in a few mths: MD & CEO

Campbell Wilson, CEO, Air India
3 min read

Most Popular

Third round of layoffs: Meta's senior India executives get pink slips

Meta, Meta India, Manish Chopra quits
3 min read

Vi cuts net loss to Rs 6.4K crore; logs first post-merger revenue rise

vodafone, idea, VI
2 min read

Adani Wilmar enters whole wheat market in India under its brand Fortune

Adani Wilmar plans to buy local food brands with funds from upcoming IPO
2 min read

Sun Pharma Q4: Consolidated net profit at Rs 1,984 crore, revenue up 15%

Sun Pharma
2 min read

IRFC Q4 results: Profit falls 11% to Rs 1,328 crore, revenue up 5%

Q4 results: Early birds disappoint; combined net of 104 firms down 0.5%
2 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon