Ensuring timely repayment to all our lenders, says Kinara Capital

In a September 2024 note, ICRA had observed that the company was in breach of some financial covenants with its lenders and had received temporary relaxation from a few lenders

Aiswarya Ravi, CFO, Kinara Capital

Subrata PandaAathira Varier Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Feb 18 2025 | 8:45 PM IST

MSME-focused lender Kinara Capital said on Tuesday that it has not defaulted on any payments to lenders and is ensuring timely repayment to all. Additionally, the company stated that no lender has expressed concerns about future debt restructuring or imposed conditions on new borrowings.
 
In response to Business Standard’s queries, Aiswarya Ravi, chief financial officer (CFO), Kinara Capital, said, “We have been proactively engaging with all our lenders, ensuring timely communication regarding our strategic shifts and expected plans. Further, our capital to risk-weighted assets ratio (CRAR) remains well within adequate levels to sustain our planned expansion.”
 
According to rating agency
