Envision Energy secures 653 MW wind energy project from JSW Energy

Envision Energy on Thursday said it has secured a 653.4 megawatt (MW) wind project from JSW Energy.

The project is expected to be commissioned in a phased manner by 2024-end and produce 2,200 gigawatt hour (GWh) units of clean energy, contributing towards India's aim of achieving its net-zero emission goals, Envision said in a statement.

"Envision Energy has won an order from JSW Energy for developing a 653.4 MW wind energy park in Karnataka and Maharashtra. As per the order, Envision would provide 198 units of EN 156-3.3 MW WTGs (wind turbine generator)," the statement said.

The association with JSW Energy would play a pivotal role in ramping up renewable energy capacity in Karnataka and Maharashtra, Envision said.

The company however did not disclose financial details of the project.

"It has become critical to collaborate for accelerating green energy transition to avert the climate crisis. This partnership is a testament to our commitment to solving the challenges for a sustainable future," Kane Xu, Global Vice President of Envision Energy and Chairman of Envision Energy India, said,



Envision Energy is into designing, manufacturing and operating smart wind turbines and energy storage systems, besides providing green hydrogen solutions.

In India, Envision has successfully commissioned 330MW of wind projects.