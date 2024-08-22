Business Standard
Home / Companies / News / ESIC adds 2.167 mn new members in June, 7% higher than previous yr

A total of 55 transgender employees got registered under the ESI scheme in June 2024.

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 22 2024 | 7:29 PM IST

Employees' State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) has added 21.67 lakh new workers under its ESI scheme in June 2024, which is about 7 per cent higher as compared to the year-ago period, showed the latest payroll data.
The ESIC had added 2.027 million new members in June 2023, a labour ministry statement said.
Of the total 2.167 million employees added during the month, 1.058 million workers accounting for around 49 per cent of the total registrations belong to the age group of up to 25 years, it said.
Also, the net enrolment of female members was 4.32 lakh in June 2024.
Besides, a total of 55 transgender employees got registered under the ESI scheme in June 2024.
As many as 13,483 new establishments were brought under the social security ambit of the ESI scheme in June 2024, thus ensuring social security to more workers.
The payroll data is provisional since the data generation is a continuous exercise.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : ESIC Insurance Labour Ministry

First Published: Aug 22 2024 | 7:29 PM IST

