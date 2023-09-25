close
Essar Oil UK division Vertex Hydrogen to change name to EET Hydrogen

This change is a natural progression in the development of the company from an early-stage idea into the leading hydrogen production project in the UK

Hydrogen fuel

Photo: Bloomberg

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 25 2023 | 5:37 PM IST
Essar Oil UK arm Vertex Hydrogen on Monday announced its plan to switch to a new brand identity, EET Hydrogen as it looks to become a major pillar in the group's energy transition.
This change is a natural progression in the development of the company from an early-stage idea into the leading hydrogen production project in the UK, a statement said.
"Vertex Hydrogen is announcing that it is changing its brand to EET Hydrogen and that it intends to move from being a subsidiary of Essar Oil UK (EOUK) to a sister company of EOUK and become a standalone pillar of the Essar Energy Transition (EET) portfolio," it stated.
The EET Hydrogen will provide a platform for growth with an ambition to deliver around 4GW of low-carbon hydrogen by 2030, around 40 per cent of the UK Government's national target.
This hydrogen will enable businesses to switch from fossil fuels to low-carbon energy, securing and growing vital industries and jobs and unlocking billions of pounds of investment.
Essar group founded Vertex Hydrogen Ltd (VHL) with Progressive Energy Ltd (PEL) in January 2022 as an operating subsidiary with EOUK holding a 90 per cent stake. VHL was specifically focused on developing low-carbon hydrogen production plants at EOUK's Stanlow site.

Topics : hydrogen Essar Oil Green energy

First Published: Sep 25 2023 | 5:37 PM IST

