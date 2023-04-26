close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Essar to invest Rs 2,000 cr in Bengal's Raniganj brownfield CBM project

Essar Oil and Gas Exploration and Production Ltd (EOGEPL) will invest another Rs 2,000 crore in the next 18 to 24 months in its coal bed methane project in West Bengal's Raniganj, an official said

Press Trust of India Kolkata
Essar Oil

Representational image

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 26 2023 | 2:28 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Essar Oil and Gas Exploration and Production Ltd (EOGEPL) will invest another Rs 2,000 crore in the next 18 to 24 months in its coal bed methane project in West Bengal's Raniganj, an official said.

The company earlier had already invested Rs 5,000 crore in the Raniganj block in drilling 350 wells and producing nearly 0.9 million metric standard cubic metres (mmscd) of gas per day.

Chief executive officer (CEO) of EOGEPL, Pankaj Kalra, told PTI that another investment of Rs 2,000 crore will be made for drilling 200 more wells in the next 18 to 24 months.

"We are employing the latest technology in the existing wells to ramp up production from 0.9 mmscd to 1.3 mmscd which will be completed in a few months ", Kalra said.

Total CBM production from Ranigunj will touch around three mmscd when the additional wells become operational, Kalra added.

He said the company is currently contributing nearly 65 per cent to the country's total CBM production, which is likely to go up to 90 per cent post drilling of the additional wells.

Also Read

IndianOil, Adani-Total, Shell lap up Reliance's KG-D6 gas; IOC top bidder

CNG, piped gas prices to be cut but no clarity on deregulation: Analysts

Govt should scrap windfall profit tax on domestic crude oil: FICCI

Kirit Parikh panel may recommend price caps to help moderate CNG rates

Highest-ever quarterly revenue by Essar Oil in Q3 as CBM output doubles

Uber expands pre-booking 'Reserve' option to 6 more cities in India

Air India increases number of daily flights to Dubai from Delhi, Mumbai

Brookfield to invest $1 bn in Avaada Group to fund green hydrogen project

Sour note: Music labels press pause on reality TV song-and-dance routine

Google to unlock new experiences in Search and beyond: Sundar Pichai

Kalra also said two shale gas wells, another form of unconventional hydrocarbon, will also be drilled at Raniganj in 2023 as a pilot project following which a detailed appraisal will be done.

The company is currently contributing Rs 150 crore to the state exchequer annually which is likely to go up to Rs 300 crore once production of CBM from Raniganj is ramped up.

The official also said that being an unconventional form of energy, China and Australia are giving support to CBM production in those countries by subsidising the sector to bring in more investors.

He said CBM has the potential to displace 10 to 30 per cent of the annual requirement of LNG imports in the near term thus reducing import bills.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Essar Essar Oil & Gas Investment West Bengal CBM

First Published: Apr 26 2023 | 4:51 PM IST

Latest News

View More

OPPO India emerges as only Android vendor with continuous YoY growth

Oppo
2 min read

Sify reports consolidated Q4 profit at Rs 34 mn, revenue up at Rs 8,861 mn

Sify reports consolidated Q4 profit at Rs 34 mn, revenue up at Rs 8,861 mn
2 min read

Essar to invest Rs 2,000 cr in Bengal's Raniganj brownfield CBM project

Essar Oil
2 min read

L&T Technology Q4 net profit rises 18.1%, dividend of Rs 30/share declared

Results
1 min read

Uber expands pre-booking 'Reserve' option to 6 more cities in India

Uber
1 min read

Most Popular

View More

Why RIL investors are still unconvinced of Mukesh Ambani's hydrogen foray

Mukesh Ambani
5 min read
Premium

How a Kanpur-born Indian-origin CEO Mehrotra is a chip off the old block

Sanjay Mehrotra, CEO, Micron Technology, Inc
3 min read

Cement maker Dalmia's Q4 profit more than doubles on low fuel costs

dalmia cement
2 min read

Bajaj Auto Q4 results: Net profit drops 2.5% on sluggish exports

Bajaj Auto
2 min read

Tata Consumer Products Q4 results: Net profit rises 23% to Rs 269 crore

Tata Consumer to replace Gail India in Nifty 50 effective March 31
2 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthor
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon