Brookfield to invest $1 bn in Avaada Group to fund green hydrogen project

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - Avaada Group on Wednesday said it raised $1.07 billion to fund its green hydrogen and green ammonia ventures in India.

Brookfield Renewable, through Brookfield Global Transition Fund (BGTF), will invest upto $1 billion in Avaada Ventures Private Ltd, the company said in a statement.

Global Power Synergy Public Company Ltd, will invest $68 million in Avaada Energy Private Ltd to cut debt and support growth. The Avaada Group is also in advanced discussions with potential investors to raise another $200 million, it said.

Avaada currently operates a renewable energy portfolio of 4 gigawatt (GW) with plans to reach 11 GW by 2026.

(Reporting by Sarita Chaganti Singh, Editing by Louise Heavens)

Also Read ACME, Japan's IHI Corporation tie up for business in green hydrogen NTPC, Reliance, Adani top green hydrogen plays to bet on, say analysts Reliance showcases hydrogen-run truck at India Energy Week in Bengaluru India's chemical demand likely to jump to $1,000 billion by 2040: Report Green Hydrogen Mission to help India meet net-zero targets: Experts Sour note: Music labels press pause on reality TV song-and-dance routine Google to unlock new experiences in Search and beyond: Sundar Pichai Now you can use WhatsApp on four devices at the same time: Here's how Choice International plans to launch 10 new branches in North India in FY24 Expansion manageable: S&P upgrades RIL to 'BBB+' over greater clarity