EV ride-hailing startup BluSmart Mobility raises $42 mn from BP, others



BluSmart Mobility, an Indian ride-hailing startup that uses only electric vehicles, has raised $42 million as it intensifies its battle against the two dominant operators, Uber Technologies Inc. and Ola Cabs. -By Saritha Rai



The startup, headquartered in Gurgaon outside New Delhi, was established in December 2019 by Jaggi and four others with the idea of bringing a new, greener ride-hailing option to the massive Indian market. It raised $109 million across its seed and Series A rounds. Investors include BP Ventures, the investment arm of energy giant BP Plc that holds 20% equity. BluSmart is currently valued at $250 million, its co-founder Anmol Jaggi told Bloomberg News, and the founders too participated in the current round.



While rivals Ola and Uber have integrated some electric vehicles into their large fleets, Jaggi sees an opportunity in providing customers EVs exclusively. He thinks electric vehicles can generate better income for drivers and the platform, while providing clean and reliable rides to users. But in a matter of months, the Covid pandemic put the brakes on almost all such services. The market is now recovering, and the startup has expanded to cover two of India’s biggest cities, Delhi and Bangalore.

He’s getting some traction. Revenue has tripled over the last three quarters, the startup said in the funding announcement on Thursday. “Uber and Ola aren’t doing justice to their customers or drivers,” said Jaggi, 37, who’s also chief executive officer. “Those platforms are losing money, their business doesn’t have unit economics.”