ACC, Nykaa, HDFC AMC and Muthoot Fin likely to be dropped from Nifty 100

ACC, FSN E-Commerce Ventures (Nykaa), HDFC Asset Management (HDFC AMC), Muthoot Finance and Indus Towers are likely to get removed from the Nifty 100 index—an index of 100 large listed firms. Meanwhile, Jindal Steel and Power, Punjab National Bank, TVS Motor, Tube Investments and Zydus Lifesciences are expected to get added to the index. Union Bank of India is also a likely candidate for addition.
Interestingly, 8 Nifty 100 constituents are in the deletion zone. However, only 5 will be deleted in September as that is the maximum number of changes permitted at a single review, says analyst Brian Freitas of Periscope Analytics.
All of the potential adds are also expected to migrate from the mid-cap to the large-cap segment of the market at the next AMFI reclassification in June. On the other hand, Nykaa and Indus Towers are expected to move from the large-cap segment to the mid- cap segment.
How the Nifty 100 rejig will impact stocks
|Likely additions
|Estimated inflows
|Likely deletions
|Estimated outflows (Rs cr)
|TVS Motor
|330
|ACC
|182
|Jindal Steel and Power
|263
|HDFC AMC
|179
|Punjab National Bank
|194
|Indus Towers
|166
|Zydus Lifesciences
|164
|Muthoot Finance
|142
|Tube Investments
|137
|Nykaa
|85
