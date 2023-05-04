close

ACC, Nykaa, HDFC AMC and Muthoot Fin likely to be dropped from Nifty 100

Jindal Steel and Power, Punjab National Bank, TVS Motor, Tube Investments and Zydus Lifesciences are expected to get added to the index

Samie Modak Mumbai
nifty 50

NSE Nifty50

Last Updated : May 04 2023 | 10:14 AM IST
ACC, FSN E-Commerce Ventures (Nykaa), HDFC Asset Management (HDFC AMC), Muthoot Finance and Indus Towers are likely to get removed from the Nifty 100 index—an index of 100 large listed firms. Meanwhile, Jindal Steel and Power, Punjab National Bank, TVS Motor, Tube Investments and Zydus Lifesciences are expected to get added to the index. Union Bank of India is also a likely candidate for addition.
Interestingly, 8 Nifty 100 constituents are in the deletion zone. However, only 5 will be deleted in September as that is the maximum number of changes permitted at a single review, says analyst Brian Freitas of Periscope Analytics.

All of the potential adds are also expected to migrate from the mid-cap to the large-cap segment of the market at the next AMFI reclassification in June. On the other hand, Nykaa and Indus Towers are expected to move from the large-cap segment to the mid- cap segment.

How the Nifty 100 rejig will impact stocks

Likely additions Estimated inflows  Likely deletions Estimated outflows (Rs cr)
TVS Motor 330 ACC 182
Jindal Steel and Power 263 HDFC AMC 179
 Punjab National Bank 194 Indus Towers 166
Zydus Lifesciences  164 Muthoot Finance 142
 Tube Investments 137 Nykaa 85

Chart source: Smartkarma

Topics : HDFC AMC Muthoot Finance Nykaa ACC Cement Jindal Steel and Power Limited Punjab National Bank Zydus Lifesciences TVS Motor

First Published: May 04 2023 | 10:22 AM IST

