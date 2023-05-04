ACC, Nykaa, HDFC AMC and Muthoot Fin likely to be dropped from Nifty 100

Interestingly, 8 Nifty 100 constituents are in the deletion zone. However, only 5 will be deleted in September as that is the maximum number of changes permitted at a single review, says analyst Brian Freitas of Periscope Analytics.

ACC, FSN E-Commerce Ventures (Nykaa), HDFC Asset Management (HDFC AMC), Muthoot Finance and Indus Towers are likely to get removed from the Nifty 100 index—an index of 100 large listed firms. Meanwhile, Jindal Steel and Power, Punjab National Bank, TVS Motor, Tube Investments and Zydus Lifesciences are expected to get added to the index. Union Bank of India is also a likely candidate for addition.