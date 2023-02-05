BluSmart to break even by March; two mfg units on cards: Anmol Jaggi

JUST IN
Govt not to impose import duty on cars brought in for testing: Minister
Business Standard

Shreya Jai  |  New Delhi 

BluSmart

BluSmart, an electric mobility player in the National Capital Region's ride hailing space, is gearing for expansion with a slew of new services and businesses, ranging from offering quick hail to venturing into new cities and having in-house EV manufacturing.

First Published: Sun, February 05 2023. 17:50 IST

