Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Companies / News / Expect strong demand, occupancy in Q3, Q4 after subdued 1st qtr: EIH Ltd

Expect strong demand, occupancy in Q3, Q4 after subdued 1st qtr: EIH Ltd

The impact of this year's general elections on demand was higher compared to the previous elections

Expect strong demand, occupancy in Q3, Q4 after subdued 1st qtr: EIH Ltd

Hospitality major EIH Ltd expects strong demand and occupancy in the third and fourth quarters.

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 19 2024 | 2:23 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Hospitality major EIH Ltd expects strong demand and occupancy in the third and fourth quarters of this fiscal after witnessing moderation in the April-June period due to elections and heatwave, according to its Managing Director and CEO Vikram Oberoi.
The impact of this year's general elections on demand was higher compared to the previous elections, he told analysts.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
"Really, as a function of supply and demand, we had the election this year and I think at least our analysis shows that when compared to previous elections, which we looked over the previous election, we looked at the impact on this election has been more than in the previous election. We looked at the last election as well," Oberoi said.
Besides, he said in many cities in Rajasthan where the company has leisure hotels and in Agra, temperatures have been extremely high this summer.
"We still remain optimistic that foreign travel is bouncing back. And with strong Indian demand from the domestic market for luxury hotels and luxury travel, we should be able to take rates up. But that's under the assumption that demand remains strong," Oberoi said in response to a query on demand outlook.
He further said, "Therefore, we should see strong demand and occupancy, both reflected in rate and occupancy, particularly in Q3 and Q4 of this financial year.
Reflecting on the demand trend in the first quarter, Oberoi said, "April was very good. May and June weren't as good, both because of the elections and the high temperatures in many locations where we have hotels."

On the expansion plans of the company, which owns and operates hotels and resorts under the Oberoi and Trident brands, Oberoi said EIH Ltd will continue to focus on India although it is looking at opportunities outside India as well.
At present, the company has seven projects that are in the pipeline which are under construction or about to start construction, out of those three are company-owned properties, three are owned by its subsidiaries or associates and managed by EIH, and one is on a management contract.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Fortune Hotels

Here's why EIH stock price plunged 10% in intraday deals on August 7

Q4, Q4 results

EIH Q4 results: Consolidated net profit more than doubles to Rs 247.6 cr

Indian Hotels

Indian Hotels stock falls 5% post Q4 results; peer group shares rise

PremiumRustic interiors

Hotel stocks rally up to 9% in weak market on hopes of strong earnings

stock market broker

Here's why Techno Electric stock is locked in 5% upper circuit on August 19

Topics : EIH hospitality Supply chain

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 19 2024 | 2:23 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayRaksha Bandhan WishesWeather UpdateSaraswati Saree Depot IPO AllotmentLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayPOCO Pad 5GKolkata Doctor Rape-Murder Case UpdateBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon