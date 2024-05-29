Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

EIH Q4 results: Consolidated net profit more than doubles to Rs 247.6 cr

The company, which owns and operates hotels and resorts under the Oberoi and Trident brands, had posted a consolidated net profit Rs 92.16 crore a year ago, a regulatory filing showed

Q4, Q4 results

Photo: Shutterstock

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : May 29 2024 | 10:11 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Hospitality major EIH Ltd on Wednesday reported more than two-fold increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 247.6 crore for the March quarter, driven by higher revenue.
The company, which owns and operates hotels and resorts under the Oberoi and Trident brands, had posted a consolidated net profit Rs 92.16 crore a year ago, a regulatory filing showed.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
During the quarter under review, its total income rose 17.6 per cent to Rs 781 crore, against Rs 663.86 crore in the corresponding January-March period of the previous year.
 
For the full financial year 2023-24, EIH Ltd's net profit more than doubled to Rs 677.7 crore, as against Rs 329.1 crore in the previous fiscal.
The company's total income during FY24 grew 25.3 per cent to Rs 2,626 crore, from Rs 2,096.4 crore a year ago.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : EIH Indian Hotels Q4 Results

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 29 2024 | 10:11 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveLok Sabha Elections LIVEGold Silver Price TodayIMD Weather UpdateAnant-Radhika 2nd Pre-Wedding BashICC T20 World Cup 2024T20 World Cup ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon