Not in receipt of Centre's notice for subsidy recovery: Okinawa Autotech



Sharma clarifies that the “company has not received any notice from the government to refund subsidies since 2019-20”. He points out that Okinawa has always adhered to government policies and, in fact, was the first company in the industry to receive a FAME II certification in 2019. Hitting out at allegations of purportedly violating subsidy norms, Okinawa Autotech (Okinawa) Founder and Managing Director Jeetender Sharma says the conditions of phase-wise localisation of components required to get the Faster Adoption and Manufacturing of (Hybrid &) Electric Vehicles (FAME) II subsidy scheme were relaxed by the government for two years off the back of a pandemic breakout.



But unidentified emails alleged that electric scooter companies continued to claim and receive subsidies, even though their localisation levels were way below 50 per cent — the minimum prerequisite to be eligible for subsidies. “FAME II was announced in 2019 with several provisos — one of them was the phase-wise localisation of components over the next two years. However, due to two Covid waves, these norms were relaxed for all players,” he says.



He believes the government will be fair in its assessment and the ruling will be consistent across players. “The government has recently reopened the audits for 2020 and 2021 for all companies importing certain components not manufactured in India. The issue is industrywide, and the Ministry of Heavy Industries has relevant proof of all original equipment manufacturers (OEMs),” says Sharma.

Also Read Compliant with localisation norms under FAME II: Okinawa MD Sharma Hero Electric denies receiving ministry letter for subsidy recovery FAME subsidy violation: Two-wheeler EVs under fire for pricing breach Centre to recover subsidies wrongly claimed under Fame scheme: Report Facing the heat: Govt slaps Rs 249-crore fine on Hero Electric, Okinawa Lenders to Go First await NCLT's verdict to chalk-out strategy Centrum Capital to consider raising Rs 1,000 crore via issue of NCDs Lessor Aircastle files case against SpiceJet to initiate insolvency process Lessors oppose Go First's insolvency resolution plea; NCLT reserves order IndiGo gets nod to remove technical paper manuals, to make aircraft lighter





Claim to ‘FAME’ Okinawa and Hero Electric have been in the eye of the storm, with government sources informing that they are starting the process of recovery of subsidies worth over Rs 250 crore from the two players — and their deregistration. “In the meantime, we expect the government to resolve the issue of pending subsidies that have been on hold for the past 12 months” he adds.

The FAME certification for eligibility of subsidy issued in the first quarter of 2018-19 had a validity until March 2020, but there were five extensions given beyond March 2020 until the third quarter of 2021-22: Hero Electric

In a fresh audit, all companies had been importing some components in 2019-20 as they were not being manufactured in India

The company whose subsidies have been withheld has seen a substantial fall in its scooter registrations, with its market share falling to 10 per cent in April — nearly a third of what it was in calendar year 2022.



The issue, says Gill, cropped up over differences in interpretation of the validity of the FAME certificates and the stipulated deadline for localisation under the policy. Similar views were echoed by Hero Electric Chief Executive Officer Sohinder Gill. Answering a query on why the company availed of subsidies, regardless of failing to meet the 50 per cent localisation norm eligibility criterion, Gill says: “The FAME certification for eligibility of subsidy issued in the first quarter of 2018-19 had a validity until March 2020, but there were five extensions given beyond March 2020 until the third quarter of 2021-22.”