Sunday, September 28, 2025 | 06:03 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Kolkata Metro sees record 982K passengers in a day on September 27

Kolkata Metro sees record 982K passengers in a day on September 27

A total of 743K passengers travelled on the Blue Line' stretch, while the Green Line' carried 221K commuters on September 27, the official said in a statement

kolkata metro

The previous record of highest daily passenger count was recorded on October 9 last year at 9.61 lakh, an official said.

Press Trust of India Kolkata
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 28 2025 | 5:59 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Metro Railway Kolkata registered its highest-ever daily passenger count of 982K on September 27, an official said.

The previous record of highest daily passenger count was recorded on October 9 last year at 961K, he said.

An estimated 982K passengers travelled on different corridors (of the Metro Railway) on Panchami', September 27, the official said in a statement.

A total of 743K passengers travelled on the Blue Line' stretch, while the Green Line' carried 221K commuters on September 27, it said.

The statement said Metro Railway has made elaborate arrangements to operate night-long services on the Blue Line' and Green Line' during Durga Puja festivities on Saptami' (September 29), Astami' (September 30) and Navami' (October 1) this year.

 

There will be deployment of additional officers, staff and security personnel to ensure hassle-free commuting of lakhs of commuters, it added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

stampede, Karur stampede, Tamil Nadu, Actor Vijay rally

Karur rally tragedy a lesson for people, says Kerala PCC Chief Sunny Joseph

Rain, Rainfall, monsoon, Mumbai Rains

Heavy rains lash Nashik as Godavari river nears danger level in city

Delhi High Court

Godman Chaitanyananda produced in Delhi court, police seek 5-day custody

stampede, Karur stampede, Tamil Nadu, Actor Vijay rally

TVK cadres shell-shocked over TN stampede tragedy, toll mounts to 40

Tejashwi Yadav, Tejashwi

Nitish govt can't fulfil promises as it will need ₹7 trillion: Tejashwi

Topics : India News Kolkata Metro train passengers Metro

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 28 2025 | 5:59 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayNew Trump Tariffs on Pharma and FurnitureGST Appellate TribunalJinkushal Industries IPOGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVEJudicial AppointmentsUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon