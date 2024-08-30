Jio Brain to AI-Cloud welcome offer: Key tech announcements from RIL AGM

At the 47th annual general meeting (AGM) of Reliance Industries, Mukesh Ambani outlined the company’s plans to evolve into a technology leader. The announcements covered advancements in artificial intelligence, cloud computing, and digital streaming. Here is a summary of the key developments revealed at the AGM 2024.

Jio Brain is a suite of AI-powered tools and platforms designed to enhance AI adoption within the company. These tools aim to improve decision-making, increase prediction accuracy, and deepen understanding of customer needs. Jio plans to develop an AI service platform that will be available for other enterprises as the capabilities of Jio Brain advance.

National AI Infrastructure

Mukesh Ambani announced that Reliance is establishing a “national AI infrastructure” aligned with Jio’s vision of “AI Everywhere For Everyone.” This includes the development of gigawatt-scale AI-ready data centres in Jamnagar, Gujarat, and the creation of multiple AI inference facilities across India. The goal is to make AI applications more affordable and accessible, with plans to collaborate with global technology companies to provide low-cost AI inference.

Jio AI-Cloud and Connected Intelligence

Ambani introduced the Jio AI-Cloud Welcome offer, which will provide up to 100GB of cloud storage at no additional cost to Jio users starting this Diwali. Jio AI-Cloud aims to offer affordable cloud storage solutions and is part of the company’s broader vision of delivering AI services through its cloud platform, known as Connected Intelligence.

JioPhonecall AI

Jio unveiled the JioPhonecall AI service, which records phone calls and stores them in the cloud. The service uses AI to offer call transcription, summaries, and translations. Users can add a dedicated phone number to an ongoing call to activate transcription.

Jio TvOS

Jio introduced a home-grown operating system for the Jio Set-Top Box, called Jio TvOS. The new system supports Ultra HD 4K video playback, Dolby Vision HDR, and Dolby Atmos surround sound. It integrates the Hello Jio voice assistant, which now uses AI to enhance natural language understanding and can launch and access third-party apps like Netflix.

The Jio TvOS also features the Jio App Store, which provides apps for the Jio Set-Top Box and other Jio Home devices.

Jio Home App

The Jio Home app is designed to act as a control centre for all Jio Home smart devices, including the Jio Set-Top Box and Jio Home Broadband. It includes features for managing smart home devices, malware detection, and guest Wi-Fi management.

JioTV+

JioTV+ is a unified platform offering access to over 860 live TV channels and content from streaming platforms such as Amazon Prime Video and Disney+ Hotstar. Users will not need to switch between apps, as the platform integrates content from all these services. JioTV+ will also provide personalised content suggestions based on user history, a Catch-up TV feature to review missed content from up to seven days, and a Play-Pause feature to resume live TV from where the user left off. Additionally, the platform includes a faster channel switching experience.