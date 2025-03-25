Tuesday, March 25, 2025 | 01:04 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
FireFly Diamonds raises $3 mn in funding led by WestBridge Capital

The investment will accelerate the lab-grown diamond jewellery brand's retail expansion, bolster its digital presence, and fuel R&D for new jewellery collections

Adit Bhansali and Aayush Bhansa, Founders, Firefly Diamonds

Peerzada Abrar Bengaluru
Lab-grown diamond jewellery brand Firefly Diamonds has raised a seed round of $3 million led by WestBridge Capital. The investment will support the brand’s retail expansion, enhance its digital presence, and fund research and development for new jewellery collections. Firefly said the Indian lab-grown diamond jewellery market is projected to exceed $1 billion by 2033.
 
The company currently has stores in four cities—Mumbai, Pune, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad—and plans to expand to over 20 locations in the next two years.
 
Firefly said it uses advanced technology to create lab-grown diamonds that possess the same physical, optical, and chemical characteristics as mined diamonds, but with a significantly lower environmental impact.
 
 
“With this funding, we wish to usher in a new era of Indian luxury that celebrates beauty, individuality, and the art of fine craftsmanship,” said Adit Bhansali, co-founder, Firefly Diamonds.
 
Sumir Chadha, co-founder and managing partner, WestBridge Capital, said demand for lab-grown diamonds is accelerating as consumers become more conscious of sustainability and value. “Firefly Diamonds is tapping into this shift with a brand that is both aspirational and accessible. Their approach to design, technology, and ethical sourcing positions them as a leader in this fast-growing space,” said Chadha.
 
Firefly Diamonds has introduced several customer-centric initiatives aimed at enhancing personalisation and accessibility. These include Firefly Try at Home, for a convenient shopping experience; the Firefly Sparkle Plan, an instalment-based savings plan; an Old Gold Exchange programme; and Firefly Reserve, an exclusive bespoke line of high jewellery. It also offers couples the option to design their own engagement ring from scratch, recognising the growing demand for such pieces in India.

