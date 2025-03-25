Tuesday, March 25, 2025 | 12:38 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
HIL Limited rebrands as BirlaNu, unveils $150 mn global expansion plan

BirlaNu plans a $150 million investment to reach $1 billion revenue by 2028, focusing on expanding production, boosting sustainability, and introducing innovative building solutions

Avanti Birla

Avanti Birla, and Akshat Seth

Rimjhim Singh New Delhi
HIL Limited has officially rebranded as BirlaNu Limited, marking a significant step in its growth strategy and commitment to delivering high-quality building products and solutions, the company announced in a press release.
 
“The company has 32 manufacturing facilities across India and Europe, with customers and partners in over 80 countries,” the press release stated.
 
BirlaNu Limited announced a $150 million investment as part of its strategy to achieve $1 billion in revenue by 2028. The investment will focus on expanding production capabilities, enhancing sustainability efforts, and introducing innovative building solutions.
 
Avanti Birla, president of BirlaNu, said, “Our new identity, BirlaNu, reflects who we are at our core—a company that is always pushing forward. We’re in this business because we believe in quality, innovation, and making things that last. The people we serve—homeowners, builders, and designers—are at the heart of everything we do.”
 
 
“Whether it’s creating better materials, improving sustainability, or bringing fresh ideas to construction, we’re here crafting innovative buildings and structures that stand the test of time,” Avanti Birla added.

Highlighting key developments, Akshat Seth, managing director and chief executive officer (CEO) of BirlaNu, outlined the company’s expansion and sustainability initiatives. “Our focus has always been on delivering high-quality, sustainable building materials: pipes, construction chemicals, putty, roofs, walls, and floors that meet the needs of modern construction. We’re making big moves to back that up,” he said.
 
He further announced major advancements, including the introduction of Organic Based Stabilisers (OBS) in UPVC pipe manufacturing, eliminating heavy metals—an industry first in India.
 
“We’ve doubled our AAC block capacity in Chennai to 400,000 cubic metres per year, making it one of the country’s largest facilities. And marking our expansion into the home and interiors space, we intend to bring our global premium flooring brand Parador to India,” Seth stated.
 

