L&T-Cloudfiniti partners with three AI startups to drive digital innovation

The partnerships have been established with Hanooman AI, CoRover, and Pidima AI

Larsen and Toubro (L&T)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 25 2025 | 12:32 PM IST

Larsen & Toubro on Tuesday announced its division L&T-Cloudfiniti has partnered with three leading Artificial Intelligence (AI) startups, including one based in Europe.

The partnerships have been established with Hanooman AI, CoRover, and Pidima AI.

The collaborations will focus on developments in healthcare, life sciences, vertical AI, and conversational technologies in India and across the globe by harnessing cutting-edge AI models to transform key industries and drive digital innovation in multiple sectors, Larsen & Toubro (L&T) said in a filing to BSE.

The partnership between L&T-Cloudfiniti and Hanooman AI, an AI startup in the healthcare and life sciences space, will leverage the latter's advanced AI-powered tools to accelerate healthcare transformation in India.

 

By integrating AI-driven insights into healthcare practices, Hanooman will improve patient outcomes, optimise treatment pathways, and advance medical research in life sciences, it said.

With its collaboration with CoRover, an AI-driven startup focussed on creating conversational AI and foundational models like BharatGPT, L&T-Cloudfiniti aims to bring real-time, personalised communication and AI-enabled attentiveness to the forefront of businesses in India.

"The third partnership is with Pidima, a UK-based startup revolutionising mission-critical industries with its Agentic AI platform. By automating test specification and compliance documentation, Pidima delivers...faster outcomes, reduces costs by millions, and elevates efficiency to extraordinary heights," the statement said.

Pidima's solutions are designed for regulated sectors such as healthcare, MedTech, automotive, and aerospace, where precision and compliance are non-negotiable.

The collaboration will significantly enhance L&T-Cloudfiniti's AI offerings in these critical domains, paving the way for smarter, more efficient, and highly compliant operations.

L&T-Cloudfiniti, a division of Larsen & Toubro, is a leading provider of cloud and AI-driven solutions.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Mar 25 2025 | 12:32 PM IST

