Tuesday, December 02, 2025 | 05:19 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / Fireside Ventures raises $253 mn for new fund to back consumer brands

Fireside Ventures raises $253 mn for new fund to back consumer brands

Rising incomes and rapid urbanisation are expected to fuel strong growth in India's consumer market

welfare schemes, funding, cash

Representative Image

Reuters
1 min read Last Updated : Dec 02 2025 | 5:16 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?

India's Fireside Ventures has raised 22.65 billion rupees (around $253 million) for its fourth fund, the consumer-focused venture capital firm said on Tuesday, bolstering its plans to back the country's rapidly expanding new-age consumer brands. 
The fund drew investment from a mix of global and domestic investors, including U.S. university endowments, Abu Dhabi Investment Authority, Investment Corporation of Dubai and Fidelity International among others. 
Launched in 2017, Fireside Ventures manages assets worth $650 million across the four funds and backs more than 60 consumer brands, including Honasa Consumer, the parent of skincare label Mamaearth, wearables maker boAt and mattress company The Sleep Company. 
 
Rising incomes and rapid urbanisation are expected to fuel strong growth in India's consumer market. 
The country's retail sector is forecast to nearly double to $1.93 trillion by 2030, according to a report by Deloitte and the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry. Its online retail sector is projected to grow to $260 billion by 2030, from $75 billion in 2024.

More From This Section

Adani Group

Adani Enterprises completes ₹231 cr acquisition of Trade Castle Tech Park

Vedanta

S&P raises Vedanta's outlook to 'positive' on strong earnings, lower costs

Razorpay

Razorpay secures RBI's PA-CB licence to enable cross-border payments

Bajaj Auto showroom

Bajaj Auto gets ₹34.74 crore tax demand over spare parts classification

taxi, mobility, cabs, ola, uber

Sahkar Taxi Cooperative begins soft launch of Bharat Taxi in Delhi, Gujarat

Topics : Fireside Ventures Boat Consumer brands

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 02 2025 | 5:16 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayMeesho IPOGold-Silver Price TodayKTET Admit Card 2025Thailand FloodsH-1B Visa ScamAravalli RowPersonal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon