Home / Companies / News / Sahkar Taxi Cooperative begins soft launch of Bharat Taxi in Delhi, Gujarat

Sahkar Taxi Cooperative begins soft launch of Bharat Taxi in Delhi, Gujarat

Sahkar Taxi Cooperative has started beta consumer trials of its Bharat Taxi ride-hailing app in Delhi and parts of Gujarat, pitching a driver-owned model with Metro integration and safety tie-ups.

The service is integrated with Delhi Metro, allowing users to make bookings in one place | Representational Image

Udisha Srivastav New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 02 2025 | 2:20 PM IST

The soft launch of the ambitious ride-hailing service Bharat Taxi began in the national capital and Gujarat on Tuesday. The Sahkar Taxi Cooperative, touted as the world’s first national mobility cooperative owned by drivers, has kickstarted beta consumer trials of the service, which is set to take on ride-hailing companies such as Ola, Uber and Rapido.
 
The platform is positioning itself as the world’s largest driver-owned mobility network, with over 51,000 drivers across cars, autos and bikes registered in New Delhi and Saurashtra in Gujarat.
 
“How can users access the Bharat Taxi app during the beta trials?” 
The Bharat Taxi mobile application is currently available on the Google Play Store for trials and for collecting feedback. The app will also be released on iOS soon, the cooperative said.
 
 
“What does Delhi Metro integration mean for Bharat Taxi users?” 

The service is integrated with Delhi Metro, allowing users to make bookings in one place. “A unique feature of the app is integration with transit services like Metro rail, which would mean that the users can seamlessly do all bookings on one app and complete the journey with multiple modes of transportation very conveniently,” the cooperative said in a statement.
 
“What does the cooperative say drivers will get under the Bharat Taxi model?” 
According to the cooperative, drivers will get the full share of the payment made by customers, representation on the board of the organisation, a dividend on their shares, and a share in the profits. The cooperative has also collaborated with Delhi Police to ensure safety for both riders and drivers.
 
“What is Sahakar Taxi Cooperative Limited and how is it structured?” 
A few months ago, Sahakar Taxi Cooperative Limited was formally registered under the Multi-State Cooperative Societies Act with an authorised share capital of Rs 300 crore.
 
“What has the government said earlier about a cooperative ride-hailing service?” 
Earlier, Union Minister for Cooperation Amit Shah had announced plans to launch a taxi-hailing service in the cooperatives sector that would also allow the registration of two-wheelers, rickshaws, taxis and four-wheelers on one platform.

Topics : taxi Taxi apps taxi operator Delhi

First Published: Dec 02 2025 | 2:20 PM IST

