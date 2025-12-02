Tuesday, December 02, 2025 | 03:07 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / Razorpay secures RBI's PA-CB licence to enable cross-border payments

Razorpay secures RBI's PA-CB licence to enable cross-border payments

Razorpay has received RBI's PA-CB licence, allowing Indian businesses to send and receive cross-border payments easily, supporting exporters and global firms

Razorpay

Indian companies can accept payments in more than 130 currencies through cards, wallets and local bank transfers.

Rimjhim Singh New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 02 2025 | 2:38 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?

Fintech firm Razorpay on Tuesday announced that it has received the Payment Aggregator-Cross Border (PA-CB) licence from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).
 
This licence puts Razorpay among a select group of fintech companies officially allowed to handle both inward and outward cross-border transactions under full regulatory supervision.
 
The licence adds another regulatory layer to the company’s already large-scale payments infrastructure, which is used by exporters, SaaS firms, freelancers, D2C brands and global companies entering India. Leading international brands such as Airbnb, Agoda, Klook, Shopify and Hostinger rely on Razorpay for payment services.
 
Commenting on the development, Shashank Kumar, managing director and co-founder at Razorpay, said, “At Razorpay, we’ve always seen ourselves as a money-movement platform for businesses, not just a payments company. With Razorpay International Payments, we’re taking the complexity out of cross-border payments and creating one trusted solution for ambitious businesses on both sides. Further, receiving the PA-CB license reinforces our deep focus on compliance, our partnerships with banks and regulators, and our commitment to helping Indian businesses participate in the global economy with confidence."   
 

Also Read

Rare earth magnet crisis, Electric Vehicles, Metals & minerals, Auto industry

Chinese firms are finding ways to dodge Beijing's rare-earth export control

HIV AIDS

Can HIV be cured? New research shows long-term remission may be closer

Employees Provident Fund Organisation, EPFO

EPFO disposes of 99% of higher pension applications under EPS 1995: Govt

WHO obesity recommendations - GLP-1

WHO calls for 'responsible use' of GLP-1 drugs for long term obesity care

money, salary, income

8th Pay Commission: Govt explains if 58% DA be merged with basic pay

 

What Razorpay international payments offers

 
Razorpay says its international payments platform is built to match how money moves in a fast, digital-first world.
 
Indian companies can accept payments in more than 130 currencies through cards, wallets and local bank transfers. Optimised payment flows help achieve 95 per cent success rates on international transactions.
 
International platforms can start operating in India instantly without creating a local entity. They can offer UPI, RuPay, EMIs, netbanking and over 100 local payment methods through one integration. The system provides INR-based pricing, OTP-led checkout and India-based support.
 
By combining payments, compliance and financial infrastructure in one place, the company says it is creating the foundation that will help Indian companies reach customers across the world.

More From This Section

Bajaj Auto showroom

Bajaj Auto gets ₹34.74 crore tax demand over spare parts classification

taxi, mobility, cabs, ola, uber

Sahkar Taxi Cooperative begins soft launch of Bharat Taxi in Delhi, Gujarat

Swiggy

Swiggy plans $10,000 cr share sale next week, three banks shortlisted

reliance, reliance industries

SC rejects Reliance plea over ₹30 lakh fine for not disclosing Jio-FB deal

Reliance

Reliance Retail completes restructuring, FMCG business moved to new unit

Topics : Reserve Bank of India Razorpay fintech companies payments BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 02 2025 | 2:37 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayMeesho IPOGold-Silver Price TodayKTET Admit Card 2025Thailand FloodsH-1B Visa ScamAravalli RowPersonal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon