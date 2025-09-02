Flipkart appoints ex-Google executive Balaji Thiagarajan as CTPO

Flipkart has appointed Balaji Thiagarajan, a former Google executive with stints at Microsoft, Uber and Yahoo, as its new chief technology and product officer (CTPO), the Walmart-owned e-commerce company said.
“Thiagarajan will lead the OneTech organisation, with a focus on accelerating Flipkart’s strategic technology priorities and driving innovation at scale, including the adoption of emerging technologies,” Flipkart said in a statement.
An accomplished leader with a career spanning more than 25 years, Thiagarajan has driven innovations in product, platform and technology across a diverse range of companies, from fast-paced start-ups to global enterprises, the company said.
According to his LinkedIn profile, he founded Kasu.ai in 2025, an artificial intelligence platform that designs strategies to streamline business operations.
The CTPO role was previously held by Jeyandran Venugopal, who stepped down in February. It was reported that he was set to join Reliance Retail Ventures as chief executive.
A group of senior executives has left Flipkart in recent months, according to people familiar with the matter, as the e-commerce firm prepares for a potential initial public offering (IPO).
The departures include Ankit Jain, senior vice-president and head of grocery and large supply chain; Prajakta Kanaglekar, vice-president of human resources for technology; and Anurag Singhvi, vice-president and head of analytics. Ganesh Ramaswamy, who served as a vice-president at Flipkart and as chief product and technology officer at Cleartrip, a Flipkart subsidiary, has also exited the company.