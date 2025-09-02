ICRA downgrades SATYA Microcapital to 'BBB', outlook revised to 'Negative'

Rating agency ICRA has downgraded micro-lender SATYA Microcapital’s debt and debentures to “BBB” from “BBB+” and revised the outlook to “Negative” from “Stable”.
The company’s capital adequacy ratio (standalone) declined to 15.2 per cent in June 2025 from 22.7 per cent as of 31 March 2025, close to the regulatory minimum of 15 per cent. While SATYA plans to raise Rs 300 crore via a rights issue this month to stay above the threshold, ICRA said the infusion may not be sufficient given the expected credit costs and modest provisions on its books. Additional capital will be needed to maintain adequate buffers, the agency added.
The lender’s gross non-performing assets (NPAs) rose sharply to 4.8 per cent in June 2025 from 1.2 per cent in March 2025. SATYA reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 249 crore in Q1FY26, compared with a loss of Rs 51 crore in FY25, due to higher credit costs and weak operating efficiency.
Collection efficiency fell to around 83 per cent in Q1FY26 from about 93 per cent in Q4FY25, reflecting stress in the microfinance sector and tighter lending norms. Provisions on NPAs remained relatively low at ~51 per cent as of June 2025 (compared with ~65 per cent in March 2025), despite the sector’s stress.
SATYA has established a track record with a diversified geographical presence. However, its consolidated assets under management (AUM) declined to Rs 4,743 crore in June 2025 from Rs 4,971 crore in March 2025 and Rs 6,139 crore in March 2024.
Free on-balance-sheet liquidity also remains modest at 4.8 per cent of total standalone assets as of 30 June 2025. ICRA said it is crucial for SATYA to secure adequate funding to strengthen its liquidity profile.