Food and beverage industry bites into NFTs, but is it late to the party?

In this section

Bank of Baroda board approves raising Rs 5,000 crore by March 2024

AstraZeneca announces launch of cancer medication Tremelimumab in UAE

ONGC to maintain financial flexibility as earnings steady, says S&P

Nestle's Q4 revenues may rise up to 17% YoY, agri-inflation to dent margins

Nestle has bigger appetite for India; increasing presence in rurban markets

Nestle India net profit up 24.7 per cent in January-March quarter

Nestle India dividend 2023: FMCG giant to consider dividend pay on April 12

Nestle India net profit jumps 23.9%, all products see double-digit growth

On June 1, 2023, Nestle formally announced its entry into the world of NFTs, or non-fungible tokens. Through its brand Maggi, it launched three of its products – Maggi noodles, Maggi masala-ae-magic, and hot and sour sauce – on the metaverse for a gamified version wherein people in their virtual avatars can compete to win the “Golden Maggi NFT”.

The FMCG giant tied up with OneRare, a Delhi-based blockchain start-up that specialises in creating NFTs for the food and beverage (F&B) industry through collaborations with restaurants, celebrity chefs and food brands. Through its NFTs, Nestlé expects to bite into Web 3.0 to build loyalty, traction and a strong community of younger consumers. As a pre-launch campaign in March, the company ran a contest on the metaverse, which drew over 100,000 impressions on the OneRare website.

“Web 3.0 will increasingly become a natural extension of F&B brands’ marketing and

To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers. Already a BS Premium subscriber?LOGIN NOW

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com