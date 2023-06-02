The slow-cooked whole black lentils in a tomato gravy, “Dal Bukhara”, a signature dish of ITC Maurya that has often earned high praise from some of the world’s most powerful leaders, including US President Bill Clinton, hit the supermarkets in a ready-to-eat format in 2001.
The launch under the “Kitchens of India” brand had marked ITC’s foray into the non-cigarettes fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) space. In the next two decades, an avalanche of launches across multiple vectors – foods, personal care, education and stationery products, agarbattis – followed to create one of India’s largest FMCG players.
Revenues started kicking in and soon FMCG became second only to tobacco. In contrast, the bottom-line (reported as profit before interest and tax or PBIT in the segment results) has been a slow starter. But if last year’s numbers are any indication, the company’s FMCG (non-tobacc
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.
Subscribe To Insights
Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.Already a BS Premium subscriber? Log in NOW
What you get on Business Standard Premium?
- Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
- Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
- Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
- Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
- Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
Or
Also Read
ITC rally has more legs on FMCG biz scale up, high cigarette vols: Analysts
ITC Q4FY23 cigarette volume seen 13% up; Margin to see sharp yearly jump
ITC increases stake in food brand Sproutlife to 39.42% for Rs 175 cr
ITC Q4FY23 net profit rises 21.1%, declares dividend of Rs 9.5/ share
Eye on growth post-pandemic, ITC to invest Rs 3,000 crore annually in India
Netflix, Disney and Amazon to challenge India's tobacco rules for streaming
Royal Enfield with Triveni Group starts operation of assembly unit in Nepal
Go First's IRP submits 6-month revival plan to DGCA; check details
GAIL infuses Rs 2,100 crore in insolvent chemical firm JBF Petrochemicals
Netflix shareholders reject executives' pay packages amid writers' protest
ITC
- NSE
- BSE
- 1D
- 5D
- 1M
- 3M
- 6M
- 5Y
- MAX