Business Standard
Home / Companies / News / Former HDFC executives start home loan venture, bag Rs 800 cr from PEs

Former HDFC executives start home loan venture, bag Rs 800 cr from PEs

Gaja Capital and Lok Capital have made the commitment, which will be utilised for fuelling the company's pan-India plans and also for a Rs 267-crore acquisition of Capital India Home Loans

Fintechs in the country have grown in the last decade, both in the number of entities and scale. The key growth sectors have been payments, credit, insurance and wealth management, fuelled by angel investors, venture capital (VC) and private equity.

Weaver is aiming to launch home loan products for self-employed individuals. | Representative Picture

Press Trust of India Mumbai
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 17 2024 | 10:39 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Weaver Services, a non-bank lender formed by former executives of erstwhile home finance major HDFC, on Thursday, announced that it has bagged Rs 800 crore in commitments from private equity funds.

Gaja Capital and Lok Capital have made the commitment, which will be utilised for fuelling the company's pan-India plans and also for a Rs 267-crore acquisition of Capital India Home Loans, as per an official statement.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

"I am happy to see a team of former colleagues and partners unite to establish a housing finance company dedicated to addressing the needs of an under-served segment of society," Keki Mistry, former vice chairman and chief executive of HDFC, said in the statement.

 

After securing necessary regulatory approvals and acquisition completion, Weaver is aiming to launch home loan products for self-employed individuals in the unorganised sector, particularly in Tier 2 and Tier 3 towns, the statement added.

HDFC's former head of merger and acquisitions Satrajit Bhattacharya, and other former HDFC executives are a part of the team, it said.

Following the acquisition, Bhattacharya will assume a non-executive role, continuing to guide the company's strategic vision.


(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

HDFC Securities

HDFC Securities enters wealth advisory business with launch of HDFC Tru

Q2 earnings, Q2 results

HDFC AMC Q2 results: Net profit rises 32% to Rs 577 cr, total income up 38%

HDFC Bank, HDFC

HDFC Bank says sequential rise in deposits outpaced loan growth in Q2

HDB financial services, HDFC Group

HDFC unit HDB Financial Services approves raising Rs 2,500 cr via IPO

HDFC Bank, HDFC

HDFC Bank likely to close $1 billion loan sale this month: Report

Topics : Private Equity HDFC Startup

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 17 2024 | 10:39 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayWaaree Energies IPO GMPHyundai Motor IPOGold-Silver Price TodayIndia vs New Zealand 1st Test Day 2 LIVELatest News LIVEMiss India 2024 Nikita PorwalIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon