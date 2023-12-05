Sensex (0.35%)
Foxconn cancels first shift at Indian iPhone facility after extreme weather

Foxconn's operations in the facility near the south Indian city of Chennai were likely to resume after the first shift, the sources said

Foxconn

Reuters BENGALURU
1 min read Last Updated : Dec 05 2023 | 11:27 AM IST
Taiwan's Foxconn has cancelled the first shift on Tuesday at its Indian facility that makes Apple iPhones following weather disruptions, two sources familiar with the matter said.
Foxconn's operations in the facility near the south Indian city of Chennai were likely to resume after the first shift, the sources said.
Foxconn and Pegatron had on Monday halted production of iPhones at their factories near Chennai because of heavy rain as a severe cyclone neared, Reuters had reported.
Foxconn and Apple did not immediately respond to Reuters' request for comment.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Foxconn iPhone Apple Natural Disasters

First Published: Dec 05 2023 | 11:27 AM IST

