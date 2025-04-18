Friday, April 18, 2025 | 04:02 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / Auto / Amid Gensol crisis, BluSmart says wallet refunds will take up to 90 days

Amid Gensol crisis, BluSmart says wallet refunds will take up to 90 days

Many users have voiced concerns about the lack of transparency regarding BluSmart's refund process. The development unfolds amid an ongoing investigation by Sebi into Gensol Engineering

Sebi in an order debarred Gensol Engineering promoters Anmol Singh Jaggi and Puneet Singh Jaggi from the securities market

Sebi has barred Anmol Singh Jaggi and Puneet Singh Jaggi, the promoters of BluSmart, from securities market access

Boris Pradhan New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Apr 18 2025 | 3:55 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Electric ride-hailing startup BluSmart has extended the refund timeline for wallet balances to 90 days, up from the six days announced earlier this week, following a suspension of ride bookings across the cities in which it operates.
 
This comes against the backdrop of an investigation by the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) into Gensol Engineering, a company linked to BluSmart, which allegedly misappropriated more than ₹200 crore that had been designated for the acquisition of electric vehicles.
Sebi has barred Anmol Singh Jaggi and Puneet Singh Jaggi, the promoters of BluSmart, from board roles and securities market access, alleging that they diverted loans intended for vehicle financing to real estate deals.
 
  Three-month wait for customer refunds
 
BluSmart, which operates in Delhi-NCR and Bengaluru, enabled users to add funds to their in-app wallets for payment for electric cab rides. Several users have voiced concerns on social media about the lack of transparency regarding the refund process.

Also Read

BluSmart

Crisis deepens at BluSmart as more directors resign amid Gensol crisis

electric vehicle

EV maker Wardwizard slashes price of e-scooter range by Rs 13,000

PremiumNational Highway for Electric Vehicle, NHEV

NHEV eyeing east and west corridors for expansion, says Abhijeet Sinha

BluSmart

Not just Ashneer Grover: BluSmart had Dhoni, Deepika Padukone as investors

PremiumBluSmart

BluSmart stops cab bookings: Wallet woes leave users in the lurch

The suspension of bookings by BluSmart on April 16 left many users feeling frustrated. In the absence of official communication, customers took to social media to voice their dissatisfaction and request refunds for the funds remaining in their in-app wallets. Several users faced difficulties and are repeatedly contacting the company’s helpline for assistance.
In an email to a user’s query, the company stated that it would initiate a full refund of wallet balances within three months if the service does not resume during this period. “We have decided to temporarily close bookings on the BluSmart app. While we strive to be back soon to serve you with the same warmth and smile, we will initiate a refund within the next 90 days if services do not resume before then,” the company said.
   
Sebi alleges ₹262 crore diverted from EV loans
 
Sebi has alleged that nearly ₹262 crore—part of the ₹978 crore in loans provided to Gensol by the state-run Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency (Ireda) and Power Finance Corporation (PFC)—was misused. The funds were intended for the purchase of 6,400 electric vehicles (EVs) to be leased to BluSmart, but only 4,704 EVs were acquired. Sebi claims that instead of being used to procure EVs, the funds were funnelled through Go-Auto Pvt Ltd, Gensol’s EV supplier, and redirected to entities controlled by the Jaggi brothers.
   

More From This Section

Premiumauto sector, passenger vehicles

India's auto sector sees $1.5 billion in deals in Q1 2025 despite IPO lull

commercial vehicle, CV industry

Commercial vehicle sales may touch 1 mn mark in FY26 after 7 yrs: Crisil

Automobile, passenger vehicle

Domestic CV volumes may touch 1 mn units mark this financial year: Crisil

auto sector, passenger vehicles

PV sales up 2% in FY25 on utility vehicle demand, says industry group

Premiumauto sector, passenger vehicles

Auto launches may jump-start Q4FY25 revenue, but margins could stall

Topics : SEBI Electric Vehicles Electric vehicles in India Gensol group Green energy BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 18 2025 | 3:55 PM IST

Explore News

Good Friday Stock Market Holiday TodayQ4 Results todayUS China Trade DealHDFC Q4 Results 2025Infosys Q4 Results 2025ICICI Bank Q4 ResultsWipro Q4 ResultsGood Friday Bank Holiday IPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon