Home / Companies / News / Gensol Engineering independent director Arun Menon quits amid Sebi probe

Gensol Engineering independent director Arun Menon quits amid Sebi probe

Arun Menon resigns as independent director of Gensol Engineering, a day after Sebi barred the firm and its promoters over alleged fund diversion and governance lapses

Rimjhim Singh New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 17 2025 | 11:58 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Gensol Engineering, currently under scrutiny by the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) for alleged fund diversion and governance issues, announced the immediate resignation of its independent director, Arun Menon.
 
In his resignation letter addressed to promoter Anmol Singh Jaggi, Menon expressed concern, saying, "There was growing concern on the leveraging of GEL balance sheet to fund the capex of other business's; and the sustainability of servicing such high debt costs by GEL."
 
His departure came just a day after Sebi issued an order on Tuesday, barring Gensol Engineering and its promoters — Anmol Singh Jaggi and Puneet Singh Jaggi — from participating in the securities markets until further notice in connection with the ongoing probe into financial mismanagement.
 
 
Additionally, Sebi instructed the company to suspend its proposed stock split and prohibited the promoters from serving as directors or Key Managerial Personnel in any publicly listed entity. This action followed a complaint received by Sebi in June 2024, alleging share price manipulation and fund diversion from Gensol Engineering, prompting the regulator to launch an investigation.
 
In a regulatory filing submitted on Wednesday, Gensol confirmed Menon's resignation, noting, "Consequently, he shall also cease to be a member of various committees of the company."

First Published: Apr 17 2025 | 11:57 AM IST

