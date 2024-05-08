Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

From startup to prominence: Wheebox rewriting talent assessment with AI

Wheebox's assessments leverage extensive datasets to identify skills and traits crucial for success, while also ensuring a secure AI-driven evaluation system

Nirmal Singh CEO, Wheebox ETS
Premium

Nirmal Singh CEO, Wheebox ETS

Ayushman Baruah Bengaluru
3 min read Last Updated : May 08 2024 | 7:10 AM IST

Listen to This Article

In 2011, two ambitious minds, Nirmal Singh and Pawan Kumar, decided to shake up the talent assessment scene. Backed by angel investment, the duo started Wheebox, a company that later went on to rewrite the future of talent evaluation.

In 2012, IBM Smart Cloud recognised Wheebox and supported the startup through its Global Entrepreneurship Program. In the years that followed, Wheebox entered into several strategic partnerships and collaborations. It garnered investments from private equity firm Lumis Partners and human capital management platform PeopleStrong who believed in the company’s vision.

Fast forward to 2016, it’s “not just a promising startup anymore
Topics : Startup Startups Entrepreneurship IBM

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 08 2024 | 7:10 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveLok Sabha Polls LIVEGold Silver Price TodayMet Gala 2024Titan Share PriceIPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon