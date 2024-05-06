Business Standard
FSIB meet on May 21-22 to select State Bank of India's next chief

In October 2023, SBI chief Dinesh Kumar Khara's tenure was extended until August 2024

Photo Credit: Ruby Sharma

Harsh Kumar New Delhi
Last Updated : May 06 2024 | 10:47 PM IST

The Financial Services Institutions Bureau (FSIB) is likely to meet on May 21-22 to recommend a candidate for the post of chairman of State Bank of India (SBI), said a person familiar with the matter.

“The FSIB will conduct interviews for the SBI chairman position on May 21-22 as the tenure of the current chairman (Dinesh Kumar Khara) is scheduled to end by August this year,” said the source.

The FSIB is an autonomous body responsible for making recommendations for appointing senior executives to public-sector financial institutions. Established in 2022, the bureau is headed by former Secretary of the Department of Personnel
First Published: May 06 2024 | 10:47 PM IST

