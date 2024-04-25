FSSAI collects samples of Nestle Cerelac's baby cereals amid sugar row

India’s food standards regulator is collecting samples of Nestle’s Cerelac baby cereals, days after a news report that the world's largest consumer goods company was selling products with higher sugar content in some countries.

The action by the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) follows concerns raised by the Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution and the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) regarding Nestle’s sugar content, prompted by a global report from Swiss NGO Public Eye.

“We are collecting samples [of Nestle's Cerelac baby cereals] from across the country. It will take 15-20 days to complete the process," said FSSAI chief executive officer G Kamala Vardhana Rao. Rao spoke to news agency PTI on the sidelines of an Assocham event on food fortification.

Public Eye’s report said that Nestle baby products in less developed nations contain higher sugar content compared to those in European countries. However, Nestle maintained its commitment to compliance and highlighted a reduction in sugar content by up to 30 per cent in its baby food products in India over the past five years, varying by product variant.

"We would like to assure you that our Infant Cereal products are manufactured to ensure the appropriate delivery of nutritional requirements such as protein, carbohydrates, vitamins, minerals, iron etc. for early childhood," news agency ANI quoted the company as saying earlier.

"We never compromise and will never compromise on the nutritional quality of our products. We constantly leverage our extensive Global Research and Development network to enhance the nutritional profile of our products," it added.