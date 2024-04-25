Tech Mahindra and Bajaj Fin among 38 cos to report Q4 results today

Several major companies are poised to unveil their fourth quarter results for the financial year 2023-24 (Q4 FY24) today, April 25. Among the 38 companies, Nestle India, Tech Mahindra, Bajaj Finance, and Indusind Bank are the prominent ones.

Tech Mahindra Q4 results preview:

With major tech firms like TCS, Infosys, and Wipro having already presented their fourth-quarter numbers, attention now turns to Tech Mahindra.

Analysts at Motilal Oswal Financial Services anticipate a modest revenue growth of 0.7 per cent quarter-on-quarter (Q-o-Q) in constant currency (CC), attributing it to weakness in both the communications, media & entertainment and enterprise verticals.

They project total contract value (TCV) of around $500 million for the quarter. Margins are expected to improve by 140 basis points Q-o-Q, driven by cost-control efforts, although subdued growth may exert pressure on margins. Investors will closely monitor the outlook on margin and growth in the CME vertical.

Indusind Bank Q4 results preview:

Analysts at Nirmal Bang expect IndusInd Bank to maintain momentum with a 5.1 per cent Q-o-Q growth in its loan book. Key monitorables include growth guidance considering prevailing high interest rates, NIM outlook amidst growing higher-cost term deposits, and asset quality assessments.



Bajaj Finance Q4 results preview:

Analysts at Motilal Oswal foresee Bajaj Finance reporting a 35 per cent Y-o-Y and seven per cent Q-o-Q growth in Assets Under Management (AUM). Operating expenses are expected to remain stable, with a Cost-to-Income Ratio (CIR) around 34 per cent. Margins are anticipated to contract by approximately 20 basis points Q-o-Q, with credit costs likely declining to around 1.65 per cent Q-o-Q.

ACC Q4 results preview:





Nestle Q4 results preview: Motilal Oswal anticipates robust Y-o-Y Ebitda growth of ~74-75 per cent for ACC, driven by strong volume growth. However, weak pricing may lead to Q-o-Q reduction in Ebitda/tonee. Despite anticipated declines in cement realisation and sequential Ebitda/tonne, sales volume growth is expected at 12 per cent Y-o-Y.

Kotak Institutional Equities analysts anticipate around eight per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) growth in net revenues for Nestle India, with domestic revenues expected to grow at 8.5 per cent. However, export revenues may experience a five per cent decline. The analysis projects volume and pricing growth of 5.5 per cent and three per cent Y-o-Y, respectively.

Gross margin is expected to expand by 370 basis points Y-o-Y to 57.5 per cent, while Ebitda margin is estimated at 25.3 per cent, with factors like inflation in cocoa affecting sequential declines.