Funding to Indian fintechs up 68% to $436 million in Q3CY23: Tracxn

Indian fintechs scooped up $436 million in Q3 CY23, a notable 68 per cent rise compared to $259 million raised in the previous quarter, according to a report by Tracxn, a market intelligence platform.

However, on a year-on-year basis, funding to Indian fintechs has slumped 55 per cent from $967 million raised in Q3 CY22.

The report said funding to Indian fintechs in the third quarter of the ongoing financial year has grown on the back of an increase in funding in late-stage rounds.

Late-stage rounds in Q3 CY23 recorded a 141 per cent increase to $326 million compared to $135 million raised in the previous quarter. These rounds witnessed a 31 per cent year-on-year decline compared to the $471 million raised in Q3 CY22.

The number of funding rounds also slumped 78.6 per cent year-on-year from 103 rounds in Q3 CY22 to 22 rounds in Q3 CY23. In Q2 CY23, there were 35 rounds of funding, according to the report.

Of the 22 funding rounds recorded in Q3 CY23, 11 were seed rounds, seven were early-stage, and four were late-stage rounds.

The quarter registered two IPOs, Zaggle and Veefin, compared to only one company going public in the same quarter last year.

"In a time of global economic uncertainty, India's fintech sector has demonstrated exceptional resilience and growth. Tracxn's Q3 2023 report sheds light on a pivotal period where our fintech startups exhibited a remarkable 68 per cent increase in funding compared to Q2 2023. This surge reflects the industry's dynamism and innovation, positioning India as a leading global fintech player," said Neha Singh, co-founder at Tracxn.