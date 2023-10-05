close
Bajaj Finance to raise Rs 10,000 crore via QIP, preferential issue

Out of the total, Rs 8,800 crore will be raised via QIP and the remaining Rs 1,200 crore will be via preferential allotment of shares to Bajaj Finserv

Bajaj Finance

Aathira Varier Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 5 2023 | 5:32 PM IST
Bajaj Finance on Thursday received approval from its board of directors to raise Rs 10,000 crore worth of capital through qualified institutions placement (QIP) and preferential issue of shares. Out of the total, Rs 8,800 crore will be raised via QIP and the remaining Rs 1,200 crore will be via preferential allotment of shares to Bajaj Finserv.

According to the exchange filing on Thursday, Rs 1,200 crore will be raised by issuing 1,550,000 warrants on a preferential basis to promoter company Bajaj Finserv, which can be converted to an equivalent number of equity shares within a period of 18 months from the date of allotment.

Further, at the time of subscription and allotment of warrants, 25 per cent of the amount will be payable, whereas the remaining 75 per cent of the consideration will be payable on the exercise of options against each warrant.

Post the conversion of preferential warrants into equity, Bajaj Finserv’s holding in Bajaj Finance will rise to 52.57 per cent from the existing 52.45 per cent. However, the issue price will be determined later as per the applicable law.

The company will hold an Extraordinary General Meeting seeking approval on the same from its shareholders.

Earlier this week, Bajaj Finance announced its provisional quarterly business updates with 26 per cent growth in new loans booked in the second quarter of FY24 at 8.53 million, compared to 6.76 million in Q2FY23.

The deposit book of the company stood at nearly Rs 54,800 crore as of September 30, 2023, recording a 39 per cent growth from Rs 39,422 crore in the year-ago period.

Further, the Assets under Management (AUM) of the firm rose by 33 per cent to approximately Rs 290,200 crore, compared to Rs 218,366 crore in the same quarter of FY23.

Bajaj Finance Bajaj Finserv equity fund raising

First Published: Oct 5 2023 | 5:24 PM IST

