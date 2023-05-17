close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Future Retail receives bids from 6 applicants in bankruptcy resolution

Debt-ridden Future Retail Ltd said on Wednesday it had received bids from six applicants in its insolvency resolution process

Reuters BENGALURU
Future Retail

1 min read Last Updated : May 17 2023 | 8:21 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Debt-ridden Future Retail Ltd said on Wednesday it had received bids from six applicants in its insolvency resolution process.

The company did not disclose the name of the bidders.

Future Retail, once India's second-largest retailer, was dragged into bankruptcy proceedings by banks after it defaulted on loans and its lenders rejected a $3.4 billion buyout by Reliance Retail amid a legal challenge by Amazon.com Inc.

Earlier in the day, ET reported that Reliance Retail - the retail arm of Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Industries - and Gautam Adani-led Adani Group had opted out of the final bid.

A total of 49 bidders were eyeing to acquire the debt-laden giant in April this year.

Also Read

Go First seeks interim moratorium, NCLT says no such provision under IBC

As Future Retail bankruptcy crawls, Adani and Reliance among bidders

Go First airline asks NCLT to pass urgent order on insolvency plea

IBBI seeks public ideas, comments on regulations under insolvency law

Centre to come up with creditor-led insolvency resolution framework: Report

Quickly provide engines for grounded fleet: IndiGo asks Pratt & Whitney

Dish TV EGM on June 9 to appoint new directors on creditors' call

Goldman Sachs slashes Adani's stakes from ESG funds following allegations

Customers should ideally pay more for higher usage: Airtel MD Gopal Vittal

Maintaining high loan growth difficult, but book will grow robustly: ABCL

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Future Retail Bankruptcy

First Published: May 17 2023 | 8:21 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Future Retail receives bids from 6 applicants in bankruptcy resolution

Future Retail
1 min read

Deepak Fertilisers' Q4 profit after tax declines 9% to Rs 257 crore

Q4 results: Early birds disappoint; combined net of 104 firms down 0.5%
2 min read

GlaxoSmithKline Pharma posts net profit at Rs 133 crore in Jan-Mar quarter

Pharma Sector, Pharma Companies
2 min read
Premium

Quickly provide engines for grounded fleet: IndiGo asks Pratt & Whitney

Indigo
3 min read

REC net profit grows 33% YoY to Rs 3,065.37 crore in Jan-Mar quarter

The combined net profit of 20 cyclical companies in the index is expected to grow by 38.8 per cent YoY to Rs 1.01 trillion
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

Premium

Tata Sons set to earn record dividend worth nearly Rs 33,350 cr in FY23

Tata Sons set to earn record dividend worth nearly Rs 33,350 cr in FY23
3 min read

Reliance Retail, Adani Group no longer bidding for Future Retail: Report

Future Retail
2 min read

Adani-Hindenburg case: SC grants Sebi time till August 14 to submit report

sebi
2 min read
Premium

A year after listing, LIC scorecard lacks lustre; new biz premium down 50%

Photo: Bloomberg
2 min read

KFC-operator India's Devyani's profit falls on expenses, demand slowdown

KFC-operator India's Devyani's profit falls on expenses, demand slowdown
2 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon