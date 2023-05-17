close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Maintaining high loan growth difficult, but book will grow robustly: ABCL

Maintaining high loan growth seen in FY23 will be difficult for Aditya Birla Finance, but company is confident of growing book robustly given opportunities it sees in the market, top official said

Press Trust of India Mumbai
loan

2 min read Last Updated : May 17 2023 | 7:26 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Maintaining the high loan growth seen in FY23 will be difficult for Aditya Birla Finance, but the company is confident of growing the book robustly given the opportunities it sees in the market, a top official said on Wednesday.

The company, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Aditya Birla Capital (ABCL), the financial services arm of the conglomerate, had posted a 46 per cent growth to Rs 80,556 crore in FY23.

"46 (per cent) is a large number, it is very difficult to continue to maintain that kind of a thing. As I said that we have created scale and size in our business, and we see the opportunities in the market (are) immense.

"We have put all the building blocks in place, so I don't see a reason why we shouldn't grow robustly as we go forward," Aditya Birla Capital's chief executive Vishakha Mulye told reporters.

She also said the robust loan growth it is planning will also outperform the market.

When asked if the Rs 3,000 crore capital infusion ABCL is planning will go to the lending business, Mulye replied in the affirmative.

Also Read

Loan securitisation up by a healthy 41% to Rs 1.8 trn in FY23: Icra

SBI personal banking loan book up Rs-5 trn mark, helped by digital push

DPIIT seeks views of ministries on draft national retail trade policy

January retail inflation rises to 6.52%, highest since October 2022

Retail leasing may rise 17-28% this year to 5-6 mn sq ft in top 8 cities

Valuation discomfort not as acute as it was 6 months ago: Prashant Khemka

Tesla plans to build EV plant in India for domestic sales, exports

Meta India executive Manish Chopra resigns, 4th major exit in 6 months

Ramco Systems posts consolidated Q4 net loss at Rs 454.03 million

PVR Pictures renamed as PVR INOX Pictures after merger with Inox Leisure

"Our NBFC has grown and outperformed the market in the last year. I expect the market to be robust on the lending side. So therefore, yes, that will be a good assumption to take," she said.

Mulye, who joined the company last year, however, declined to give any specific number saying she does not want to make any forward-looking statement.

She said the company's core capital buffer is over 15 per cent and hinted that a part of the Rs 3,000 crore capital raise will be funnelled into ABCL's lending arm.

No business under ABCL will be starved of capital, she added.

The company launched "Udyog Plus", a dedicated offering for small businesses, under which it will be providing finance and an array of other services to micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs). Mulye declined to share any targets under the same initiative.

Under the initiative, the company will be giving unsecured loans of up to Rs 10 lakh using digital technology for quicker turnarounds. The overall MSME loan book stands at Rs 40,000 crore right now, of which Rs 32,000 crore is secured.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Retail loan growth loan

First Published: May 17 2023 | 7:26 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Customers should ideally pay more for higher usage: Airtel MD Gopal Vittal

Gopal Vittal, MD and CEO of Bharti Airtel
2 min read

Maintaining high loan growth difficult, but book will grow robustly: ABCL

loan
2 min read
Premium

Valuation discomfort not as acute as it was 6 months ago: Prashant Khemka

Prashant Khemka, Founder, WhiteOak Capital Management
4 min read

Hinduja group chairman SP Hinduja dies at 87 in London: Family spokesperson

Hinduja Brothers
1 min read

Tesla plans to build EV plant in India for domestic sales, exports

Photo: Bloomberg
1 min read

Most Popular

View More

Premium

Tata Sons set to earn record dividend worth nearly Rs 33,350 cr in FY23

Tata Sons set to earn record dividend worth nearly Rs 33,350 cr in FY23
3 min read

Reliance Retail, Adani Group no longer bidding for Future Retail: Report

Future Retail
2 min read

Oberoi Realty Q4 results: Consolidated net profit rises 106% to Rs 480 cr

Project pipeline to keep revenue trajectory strong for Oberoi Realty
2 min read

Adani-Hindenburg case: SC grants Sebi time till August 14 to submit report

sebi
2 min read
Premium

A year after listing, LIC scorecard lacks lustre; new biz premium down 50%

Photo: Bloomberg
2 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon