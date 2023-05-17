close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Dish TV EGM on June 9 to appoint new directors on creditors' call

Lenders in talks with rivals to sell stake after the board is reconstituted

Dev Chatterjee Mumbai
Dish TV

Representative image

2 min read Last Updated : May 17 2023 | 7:54 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Satellite TV broadcaster Dish TV India, which reported a loss of Rs 1,800 crore in the financial year ended March this year, has called a shareholders meeting on June 9 to appoint new directors as requested by its lenders. The lenders, including Aditya Birla Capital, JC Flowers, Indusind Bank and Phoenix ARC, are planning to sell the company after a new board is appointed.
The lenders of Essel group acquired a majority stake in the company after invoking the pledge of the promoter, the Subhash Chandra family, which defaulted on its loans. The EGM has been called by the lenders to appoint three of their nominees while seeking removal of the current two directors who are affiliated with the erstwhile management, according to a notice sent to the stock exchanges on Monday.

“Once the board of directors is reconstituted, the first priority will be to sell the asset to the highest bidder. We have already informed the suitors,” said a banking source, asking not to be quoted. The founders of the company currently own 4 per cent in it.
The buyers are waiting for the outcome of the litigation between the firm and the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, which directed the company to pay Rs 5,652.28 crore towards licence fee since the grant of respective DTH lcences up to financial year 2021-22 (including interest till March 2023).

In a communication to the company, the Ministry has said the amount was subject to verification and audit and the outcome of various court cases pending before various courts including the Supreme Court of India. The company has disputed the demand.
In January this year, the company received a letter from the office of the Director General of Audit (Central Expenditure) (CAG) regarding audit of license fees paid/payable to the government. The company has filed an application before the High Court of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh at Jammu against the conduct of CAG audit which has stayed the audit.

Also Read

Aditya Birla Capital's Q3 net up 27% YoY as retail, SME lending grows

Aditya Birla Group led incubator buys majority stake in 8 lifestyle brands

Aditya Birla Capital to seek regulator role in RCap resolution process

Birla scions Ananya & Aryaman join Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail Board

Mehul Kothari suggests going long on Bajaj Finance, Aditya Birla Fashion

Goldman Sachs slashes Adani's stakes from ESG funds following allegations

Customers should ideally pay more for higher usage: Airtel MD Gopal Vittal

Maintaining high loan growth difficult, but book will grow robustly: ABCL

Valuation discomfort not as acute as it was 6 months ago: Prashant Khemka

Tesla plans to build EV plant in India for domestic sales, exports

Dish TV India

  • 1D
  • 5D
  • 1M
  • 3M
  • 6M
  • 5Y

Last Updated: IST

Topics : Dish TV India Aditya Birla Capital Shareholders Satellite

First Published: May 17 2023 | 7:54 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Dish TV EGM on June 9 to appoint new directors on creditors' call

Dish TV
2 min read

Goldman Sachs slashes Adani's stakes from ESG funds following allegations

Adani Group, Adani
4 min read

Customers should ideally pay more for higher usage: Airtel MD Gopal Vittal

Gopal Vittal, MD and CEO of Bharti Airtel
2 min read

Maintaining high loan growth difficult, but book will grow robustly: ABCL

loan
2 min read
Premium

Valuation discomfort not as acute as it was 6 months ago: Prashant Khemka

Prashant Khemka, Founder, WhiteOak Capital Management
4 min read

Most Popular

View More

Premium

Tata Sons set to earn record dividend worth nearly Rs 33,350 cr in FY23

Tata Sons set to earn record dividend worth nearly Rs 33,350 cr in FY23
3 min read

Reliance Retail, Adani Group no longer bidding for Future Retail: Report

Future Retail
2 min read

Oberoi Realty Q4 results: Consolidated net profit rises 106% to Rs 480 cr

Project pipeline to keep revenue trajectory strong for Oberoi Realty
2 min read

Adani-Hindenburg case: SC grants Sebi time till August 14 to submit report

sebi
2 min read
Premium

A year after listing, LIC scorecard lacks lustre; new biz premium down 50%

Photo: Bloomberg
2 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon