Garuda Aerospace to deploy drones along Chennai coast to protect turtles

Garuda Aerospace to deploy drones along Chennai coast to protect turtles

The initiative comes in the backdrop of over 300 such turtles were found dead in recent times in Chennai coastal region

Drones, Mysterious objects in US

Representative Image | Image: Bloomberg

Press Trust of India Chennai
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 26 2025 | 2:36 PM IST

Drone manufacturer Garuda Aerospace would deploy its drones free of cost over the next three months, to take up surveillance along the city's coastline, to protect the endangered Olive Ridley sea turtles, the company said.

The initiative comes in the backdrop of over 300 such turtles were found dead in recent times in Chennai coastal region. The plan aims to support the conservation efforts by combating illegal fishing practices.

In a statement on Sunday, Garuda Aerospace said it was partnering with the Tree Foundation and the department of Forest and fisheries for this operation.

"We are deeply concerned by the recent mass deaths of Olive Ridley turtles. The plight of the turtles demand immediate action and long-term solutions. By deploying our drones free of charge for the next three months, we are directly intervening to protect the nesting sites, deter illegal fishing and give these hatchlings a chance at survival," said Garuda Aerospace CEO Agnishwar Jayaprakash.

 

"We believe this initiative will not only help these endangered creatures but also drive future innovation and growth for Garuda in the vital field of environmental protection," he said.

Olive Ridley face various threats including entanglement in fishing net, habitat loss among others. Recent incidents have highlighted the urgent need for enhanced surveillance.

"The Olive Ridley turtle population is facing a critical threat. The combination of habitat destruction and accidental entanglement in fishing nets has led to a drastic decline in their numbers." said The Tree Foundation representative Supraja Dharini.

The free drone surveillance which is to cover 5 to 10 km of the ocean would provide critical support thereby helping to protect the nesting females and ensure safe passage of hatchlings to the ocean.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Drones Drones in India Olive Ridley turtles Chennai

First Published: Jan 26 2025 | 2:35 PM IST

